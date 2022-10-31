Auburn football’s insane 8-figure buyout totals after Bryan Harsin, Gus Malzahn firings

The Auburn Tigers football program has ushered in a new era, as they fired head coach Bryan Harsin shortly after bringing in a new athletic director over from Mississippi State. Unfortunately, firing a head coach is nothing new for the Tigers, who went through this exact process with ex-boss Gus Malzahn before bringing in Harsin.

The firings have been costly for the university, as Auburn football has racked up quite the buyout bill between Harsin and Malzahn. The number stretches into the eight figures and will blow your mind. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic has the details.

Per Mandel, Auburn football owed Gus Malzahn, the current head coach of the University of Central Florida, $21.5 million. After Bryan Harsin’s firing, the Tigers will owe the coach $15.5 million, 50 percent of which is due within the next 30 days.

It’s certainly not a bad gig to be a fired college football coach! In all seriousness, that is a staggering amount of money basically thrown down the drain by the Auburn Tigers- and in just two years, no less.

If searching for an indicator of just how bad things have become for the Auburn football program, look no further than those figures.

It’s never been clearer that the Tigers must get their next head coaching hire correct. With names such as Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin being thrown around, Auburn football must swing for the fences to get themselves back into the conversation in the SEC.

It’s the only option after the financial malpractice of the last couple of seasons.