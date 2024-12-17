While the SEC is college football's best conference, Auburn football (5-7, 2-6 SEC) is a prime example that not all of its teams are top-notch. The Tigers were one of the conference's weakest squads in 2024, but their transfer class should improve things next year.

Auburn landed USC offensive tackle Mason Murphy in the portal, via 247 Sports' Christian Clemente.

Murphy started every game this past year at right tackle for the Trojans. The junior has one season of eligibility left and is the 44th-ranked portal player and the fifth-best offensive tackle, via 247.

Murphy led USC with 860 total snaps this past season, 797 offensive. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder worked his way up to a full-time starting role with the Trojans after redshirting in 2021 and starting five games each in '22 and '23.

Murphy joins a stacked incoming Auburn transfer class that includes left tackle Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech and Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Auburn football reloads for 2025

Murphy, Arnold, and Chaplin should all help Auburn's offense stay afloat next season amid sweeping roster changes.

“Auburn has now added Murphy to theoretically step in and play right tackle for the Tigers with Izavion ‘TooTall' Miller out of eligibility and Chaplin arrives from Virginia Tech to step in and play left tackle,” Clemente said. “With Dillon Wade also announcing his return and the Tigers still awaiting word from Jeremiah Wright on whether or not he'll use his extra year of eligibility, former Northwestern guard/right tackle Josh Thompson and former Arizona guard Wendell Moe Jr. remain the primary targets for offensive line coach Jake Thornton in the portal.”

The Tigers needed to be aggressive after finishing third-to-last in the conference, and their work in the portal has been amongst the best in the country thus far. Although they've lost 15 transfers, they've gained eight including the aforementioned trio. Miami (OH) cornerback Raion Strader, Georgia Tech safety Taye Seymore, Oklahoma State punter Hudson Kaak, UConn running back Durell Robinson, and Stanford quarterback Ahston Daniels round out Auburn's haul thus far.