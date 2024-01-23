SEC rivals take the floor Wednesday as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-Alabama prediction and pick.

SEC rivals take the floor Wednesday as Auburn faces off with Alabama. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-Alabama prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Auburn comes into the game sitting at 16-2 on the year, and 5-0 in conference play this year. They have also been dominant in conference play, winning each game by over ten points. The closest game this year in conference play was against Texas A&M, and they would win that game by 11. Last time out, they faced a 22nd-ranked Ole Miss team and would be dominant. They took the lead less than five minutes into the game, and would not give it back, going on to win 832-59.

Meanwhile, Alabama is 12-6 this year, but 4-1 in conference play. After a close win to open conference play, beating Vanderbilt by just three, they would win their next three games. Last time out, they faced a sixth-ranked Tennessee. Tennessee dominated the game. They never trailed and would lead by 13 at the half. In the second half, Tennessee would build on that lead, going on to win 91-71

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Alabama Odds

Auburn: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Alabama: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 165.5 (-110)

Under: 165.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is ranked fifth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency running this year, sitting ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency and sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is 13th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting sixth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Johni Broome is the leader of the offense in terms of points per game. He comes in with 15.3 points per game this year while shooting 54.7 percent on the year. Second on the team is Jaylin Williams. He is averaging 12.5 points per game, while also shooting 63.4 percent this year. Meanwhile, Tre Donaldson leads the team insists this year. He has 3.4 assists per game this year while scoring 7.3 points per game.

Auburn is 40th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 21st in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year. Broome and Williams lead the way here as well. Broome comes into the game with 8.4 rebounds per game on the season. Further, he is averaging over two offensive rebounds per game this year. Williams is second on the team with 4.5 rebounds per game on the season.

On defense, Auburn is 28th in opponent points per game this year, while sitting third in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. K.D. Johnson leads the way in steals this year, coming away with 1.3 steals per game while having just .7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Johni Broome has been great on the defensive end as well. He has 1.2 steals per game this year, while Aldo has 1.9 blocks per game this season.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked eighth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked first in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 64th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Alabama sits third in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fourth in the nation in effective field goal percentage and second in shooting efficiency. Mark Sears leads the team on offense this year. He has 19.8 points per game, while he is shooting 53.3 percent this year, and 47.3 percent from three points range. Further, Sears is second on the team with 3.6 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Aaron Estrada is second on the team in points this year, with 13.3 points per game, while he leads the team with 3.9 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen. Nelson comes in with 12.1 points per game on the season, while Griffen comes in with 10.2 points per game.

Alabama is 33rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are also 29th in the nation in offensive rebounding rates this year. Grant Nelson comes in leading the way in rebounding this year. He had 5.8 rebounds per game this year, while Estrada had 5.2 rebounds per game this year. Further, five of the top six players in terms of minutes have an overage of three rebounds per game, while four of them have over ten points per game this year.

Alabama is 230th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 107th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Estrada and Sears lead the way here as well. Both of them come into the game with 1.5 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Grant Nelson comes in with 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Final Auburn-Alabama Prediction & Pick

While these two teams come in fairly similar rankings, Auburn has done it against a much easier schedule. Auburn sits 94th in adjutes strength of schedule this year, while Alabama sits sixth. Alabama controls the game through a quick pace of play and some of the best shooting in the nation. While they are not as good on defense as Auburn is, they have faced the fourth hardest schedule in terms of opponent offense this year according to KenPom. Auburn has the sixth-best defense while facing the 127th-ranked schedule in terms of opponent offense. While the teams look similar on paper, Alabama is the better team here. They will take the win.

Final Auburn-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -2.5 (-110)