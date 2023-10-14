The Auburn Tigers take on the LSU Tigers. Check out our college football odds series for our Auburn LSU prediction and pick. Find how to watch Auburn LSU.

The LSU Tigers managed to survive. Their defense is a mess, and they gave up 39 points to the Missouri Tigers last week, but 39 is a lot less than the 55 points LSU conceded to Ole Miss one week earlier. That modest reduction in defensive leakage was enough to give the Bayou Bengals a victory. This is because Jayden Daniels is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He is a point-scoring machine. LSU has a reasonable expectation of scoring over 30 points every time it takes the field. That's because Daniels is a confident and prepared player in head coach Brian Kelly's offense. The Tigers have a lot of problems, but Daniels isn't one.

Auburn's problem is the opposite of LSU's. The Plainsmen have a good defense but lack an offense. More precisely, they struggle to throw the ball. Payton Thorne transferred to Auburn from Michigan State. He was a reasonably competent quarterback — not especially good, but not below-average, either — at Michigan State. He has regressed at Auburn, and coach Hugh Freeze is struggling to find a way to get him to throw the ball consistently.

An elite LSU offense against a strong Auburn defense. A weak Auburn offense against a hapless LSU defense. It's a clash of opposites in this SEC West rivalry.

Here are the Auburn-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Auburn-LSU Odds

Auburn Tigers: +11.5 (-110)

LSU Tigers: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 60.5 (-115)

Under: 60.5 (-105)

How To Watch Auburn vs LSU

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Auburn Could Cover the Spread

Auburn is tough enough in the trenches that it can limit the effectiveness of the LSU offense. As long as Auburn prevents LSU's offense from going wild, it can stay close in this game and cover the double-digit spread. Auburn does struggle to throw, but it has shown signs that it can run the ball, including and especially against Georgia earlier this season. Auburn was tied with the No. 1 team in the country late in the fourth quarter before losing by seven points. If Auburn could physically challenge No. 1 Georgia, it can certainly do the same against LSU. While Auburn doesn't have nearly as much skill as LSU does, the Plainsmen can punch LSU in the teeth and create a rugged, physical game in which it can win at the line of scrimmage. Auburn can run the ball against a very soft LSU defense, accumulating time of possession and thereby keeping Jayden Daniels off the field. This is how Auburn can win the game and at least cover the spread.

Why LSU Could Cover the Spread

The LSU offense led by Jayden Daniels is a machine. Auburn did lose to Georgia by only seven, but Georgia doesn't throw the ball nearly as well as LSU does. The matchup is very favorable for LSU, which will be able to score in the mid-30s and create a very different kind of game compared to the style of game Georgia played against Auburn. If LSU gets a quick 10-0 or 14-0 lead, Auburn will have to pass the ball, and Auburn doesn't throw well. LSU is in a position to pull away from Auburn and win decisively.

Final Auburn-LSU Prediction & Pick

Auburn's lack of a passing game will show up here. LSU can score, and Auburn will not be able to keep pace. Take LSU.

Final Auburn-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -11.5