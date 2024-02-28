Auli'i Cravalho is returning to lend her voice as Moana in the Disney sequel, according to a Deadline exclusive.
Cravalho may be reuniting with Dwayne Johnson who was in talks to reprise his role as the demigod Maui.
Disney CEO Bog Iger told CNBC ahead of the company's earnings call early this month that Moana 2 is set to be released on Nov. 27 this year. There were initial reports that a live-action movie was in the works. Then, it was reported that the live-action film was taking a back seat in favor of an animated sequel.
Cravalho was not going to be part of the live-action movie and said in an Instagram video, “When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”
The Kohala, Hawaii native added in that May 2023 video, “So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples cultures and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representations to come. Mahalo.”
However, in her most recent Instagram post, the actress is seen in a video with the words, “That feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui,” set to Beyoncé's Texas Hold ‘Em. Cravalho wrote in the caption, “We’re sailing WAY beyond the reef this November… #Moana2.”
Moana was released in 2016 and grossed over $687 million worldwide. The animated film was also nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Lin-Manuel Miranda's How Far I'll Go sung by Cravalho.
Cravalho was recently in Paramount's hit remake Mean Girls as Janis ‘Imi'ike. She voiced Hailey Banks in the animated TV series Hailey's On It! She was also in the Netflix 2020 drama All Together Now and Prime Video's 2023 sci-fi series The Power.