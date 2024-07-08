Working with Austin Butler might not always be easy if you're a co-star, considering he seems to sweep people off their feet. At least that's what happened on The Bikeriders set.

Butler plays Benny alongside Tom Hardy in the film about a midwestern motorcycle club in the '60s called the Vandals. It covers the club's growth, setbacks, and more on an epic ride.

During filming, it seems like the star greatly influenced the stars who worked with him.

Austin Butler's influence starring in The Bikeriders

Regarding Butler starring in the movie, the writer and director, Jeff Nichols, told Entertainment Weekly that he had a big influence on practically everyone on set.

“Austin Butler, just on sight, starts to change the way people behave,” he said. “The air changes. The temperature changes.”

As for actress Jodie Comer, who was cast as Butler's onscreen wife, Kathy, said, “Everyone who meets him falls in love with him as soon as he walks in a room.”

Comer spoke about the scene where they met for the first time.

“It was busy, and it was live,” the actress mentioned. “I remember telling Austin at one point, ‘God, I'm so nervous.' I felt like I had to speak it out loud in the hopes that it would subside because Kathy is introduced to all of them in that moment and has a showdown with many of them. And I guess I felt the pressure of holding my own within that as she does and just kind of embracing that part of myself in that way.”

The director gave some details about that first meeting between Kathy and Benny.

“When Austin sat down, and he turned that chair around, and he smiles at her, it's like I was looking at a movie that was made in the '80s that has been part of pop culture for a really long time,” he noted. “Now, I'm not saying our film will reach that level of the zeitgeist or anything else, but just for me personally, I was looking at these images going, ‘Well, that feels like it's been here forever.' And when he lifts his head up from that pool table, I've been staring at that Danny Lyon photograph for 20 fricking years of that guy with his head down on the pool table, and I get to watch him look up again.”

The movie has been released since last month, but soon you'll be able to watch it on VOD. ScreenRant reports that the film will be available on Tuesday, July 9, on all major VOD platforms, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and others. You can also still watch it in theaters.

The Bikeriders has received favorable reviews from critics. Currently, it has a solid 81% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 74% Audience Score.

So, will you fall in love with Austin Butler? If you're not working with him, you might be okay. If you plan on starring in a movie with the actor, you might be blushing soon.