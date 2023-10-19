In a recent interview with Dune: Part 2 costar Josh Brolin, Austin Butler talked about the surprising hilarity of Bikeriders co-star Tom Hardy.

“I pictured him to be this grizzly bear, always serious. He's one of the funniest people I've ever met,” Butler recently shared in Interview.

“He'd be joking around until action is called and then go into being the most intense guy I'd ever seen,” the Elvis actor added.

Austin Butler and The Bikeriders

Butler is gearing up for the release of The Bikeriders. It's a drama that stars him and Hardy and is directed by Jeff Nichols. The film is adapted from Danny Lyon's book and follows the rise and fall of a 1960s fictional motorcycle club based in the Midwest.

Austin Butler says on set Tom Hardy will “be joking around until action is called & then go into being the most intense guy I’d ever seen.” “I pictured him to be this grizzly bear, always serious. He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.” (Source: https://t.co/KVOGP0qFgu) pic.twitter.com/tO9qzXQDPQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 18, 2023

During the interview with Brolin, Butler discusses his work with Hardy and much more.

“I learned a lot from Tom. It reminds me of you [Brolin], where you can be in that relaxed place where you're receptive to your environment, and then when the time comes, you can click into what the scene demands,” the actor continued.

Additionally, they discussed The Bikeriders and what being involved in the film was like.

Butler described, “To get to ride motorcycles through Cincinnati, through these cornfields, it was just amazing. You know what that feels like, where the wind is in your hair. You feel like you're mainlining god.”

With Austin Butler's great experience with Tom Hardy on The Bikeriders, we'll see if future movies with the duo will come along. Maybe a comedy?