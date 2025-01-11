NEW YORK – Austin Reaves has stepped into a prominent role for the Los Angeles Lakers as they continue pushing for a top seed in the Playoffs. The third-year guard is already reaching astronomical heights on the basketball court, but he's also building his own brand off the floor with sponsor Rigorer. The partners will now release the newest Rigorer AR2 ‘Milky Way', featuring a familiar design seen on a previous edition of the AR1.

First launched in December 2024, the Rigorer AR2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Austin Reaves' popular Rigorer AR1. The shoes represent Reaves' growth as a player through the butterfly theme as he evolves into a marquee point guard in the NBA. Along with partner and global sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW, Reaves will add another shoe to his ever-growing signature line.

The ‘Milky Way' colorway will be the third release of the AR2, with the galactic theme first seen on the AR1 model. This limited edition colorway serves as a reminder of Reaves' stellar performance and rising star status.

Rigorer AR2 “Milky Way”

The Rigorer AR2 is engineered to excel with several performance enhancements and key features unique to the new model. The woven wing upper offers breathability and support while the Showtime Foam tech midsole offers improved energy return and enhanced cushioning. The TPU plate and TPU wings combine with the rubber outsole for maximum stability and maintaining traction. The shoes are also designed to prevent the foot from slipping with the TPU sideway, cut to the exact specifications of a world-class athlete like Austin Reaves.

KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive launch partner of Rigorer, amplifying the Austin Reaves reach and promoting him as a player. The shoes are NOW AVAILABLE via KICKS CREW and Rigorer for a retail tag of $100 USD, making these one of the most affordable and high-performance basketball sneakers on the market.