The 2023 FIFA World Cup heads to the host nation of Australia, as Australia faces the Republic of Ireland. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with an Australia-Republic of Ireland prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Ireland enters the World Cup ranked 22nd in the world. The start of World Cup qualifying was a mixed back for the squad. They fell to Sweden to open, but then beat Finland and tied Slovakia. In the next three matches, it was two wins over Georgia by a combined score of 20-0, and a tied against Sweden. Ultimately, they would win six games in qualifying, drawing twice, and lose just one. Still, they would need a playoff to qualify, and last October they took down Scotland 1-0 to take home qualification. For Ireland, this will be their first World Cup appearance. They did not qualify in seven tournaments and did not enter back in 1995.

Australia qualified as a host in the tournament, but as the tenth-ranked team in the world, they would have qualified regardless. Without the need for qualification, the primary focus of games as of late has been friendlies and the Cup of Nations. In their last two warm-ups before the World Cup, Australia beat France and England, still, they lost to Scotland 1-0 back in April.

Still, they have won nine of their last ten international games overall. In World Cup play, they have made it past the group stage in each of their last four tournaments, continuing to improve overall. In 1991 they missed the World Cup and then did not leave the group stage in the next three. Australia reached the quarterfinals in 2007, 2011, and 2015. In 2019, they took a step back, being eliminated in the round of 16, but will be looking to make a run this year.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Australia-Republic of Ireland Odds

Australia: -390

Republic of Ireland: +1000

Draw: +440

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: +108

How To Watch Australia vs. Republic of Ireland

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports App

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Australia Will Beat the Republic of Ireland

Australia can put up some goals. In the Cup Of Nationas, they put up ten goals in just three games. Last fall, in friendlies they scored 11 goals in a three-game stretch. The goal-scoring starts with Sam Kerr. The 29-year-old striker who plays for Chelsea may be one of the best in the world. In league play this year, it was 12 goals in 19 games for Kerr. In the FA Cup this year, she put in three goals, which includes the game-winners in the semi-finals and finals as she led Chelsea to victory. Meanwhile, in Champions League play, it was five more goals this year. For Australia in the 2019 World Cup, she put in five goals in four games, while taking 21 shots. In her last nine friendlies, she has scored six goals, while shooting 44 times.

Simply, Kerr is one of the best in the world, and stopping her is going to be an issue for any team. If she was the only goal scorer, other teams would have hope, but she is not. Caitlin Foord is also a weapon. Foord became the youngest women's player ever to represent Australia when at age 16 she made her international debut in 2011. Since then she has blossomed into a mainstay for the squad. Not only is she a quality winner, but she can also play forward and wingback as well. For Arsenal this year she scored six times in 18 games. Meanwhile, in her last seven starts for Australia in friendlies, she has scored five times.

What helps this team move is Ellie Carpenter. The defender from Lyon may not score a lot, but she knows how to push the pace. Carpenter is an aggressive defender but rarely fouls. Even more, she can push the ball upfield. She can play upfield when need be and give Australia another attacking option, or she can send the ball deep and start the rush. If a team pushes too many players forward against Australia, it will be Carpenter that makes sure they pay for their mistake.

Why the Republic of Ireland Will Beat Australia

Ireland knows they are up against a monumental task in this one. Not only has the game had to change venues to keep up with ticket demand, they are heavy underdogs in this game. Still, Ireland knows they can pull the upset. To do so, it may have to look like their 2021 victory in an international friendly over Australia. First, it started with a little luck, as Australia scored an own goal three minutes in. Then, it looks like some great counter-attacking. Australia dominated possession with 71 percent of the possession in that game. Furthermore, Australia was disruptive in passing. They held Ireland to just 39 percent pass accuracy in the game. What they could not do, is stop the counter. Ireland was able to get four shots on target in the game, netting two of them and taking the upset.

In qualifying, it was Katie McCabe that led the way for the Ireland offense. The Arsenal teammate of Caitlin Foord, McCabe can score plenty in her own right. With Arsenal, she has scored three goals this year in league play and added an assist in Champions League play. With Ireland, she used her great accuracy to lead the team in goals in qualifying. She had only four shots in qualifying, but all four hit the target, and all four went in.

Joining her as major goal scorers should be Denise O'Sullivan and Louise Quinn. They were the only two to score multiple goals in qualifying who will be representing Ireland in this contest. Still, the focus should be on the defense. They have shown the ability to defend well. In qualifying, they half Finland, who is ranked 29th in the world, to just one goal in two games. In two international friendlies, they held the United States, who is ranked as the top team in the world, to just three goals combined. Ireland's defense will be looking to keep this one tight and make the counter that gives them the win.

Final Australia-Republic of Ireland Prediction & Pick

Australia has the best player in the world and another one who is in the conversation for one of the best on defense. It will be hard for Ireland to possess the ball in this game, so it will all be about hoping Australia makes the mistake, and they can capitalize on the counter. If you are looking to improve your odds for this game, taking Australia to win and the under 3.5 is at -115 or taking Australia to lead at half is -140 currently on FanDuel. The prediction for this Australia and Ireland match-up will be the game is closer than expected, but still the pick is Australia to take care of business in their opening game against Ireland.

Final Australia-Republic of Ireland Prediction & Pick: Australia (-390)