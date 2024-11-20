ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Compared to the preseason predictions, the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals flipped roles this season. It seemed like the Capitals could struggle while the Avalanche returned to contenders in the Western Conference. However, Washington is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and Colorado is fighting for a playoff spot. It's only early, and much can change, especially now that the Avalanche have Valeri Nichushkin back and Gabriel Landeskog is still battling to get back in the lineup. The Capitals won the season's first matchup in Colorado last week, earning a 5-2 victory as +146 underdogs. Washington is an underdog again at home. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Capitals prediction and pick.

Here are the Avalanche-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Capitals Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -140

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Capitals

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Altitude, MNMT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche are performing well under their potential through 19 games, as they sit in fourth in the Central Division with a 10-9-0 record. It wasn't that good seven games ago, but Colorado has been rolling. They have now won five of seven games, with their only losses coming to the Winnipeg Jets and the Capitals, which is nothing to be ashamed of. Colorado won over the Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings, which were impressive feats. Colorado's schedule won't get any easier as they leave Washington for a three-day trip in Florida against the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche will want to avenge their loss against the Capitals in this game before their schedule gets even more challenging.

Alex Ovechkin's ability to turn back the clock was a massive reason for the Capitals' success. Likewise, the Avalanche were struggling because of their injury list and Nichushkin's absence. However, Ovechkin suffered a knee injury that will keep him out week-to-week, and Colorado has been rolling since Nichushkin's return. Nichuskin was -3 in the meeting with the Capitals last week and will be a more significant factor in this game.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The hockey world is waiting for the Capitals to come off their high and show their real potential. However, they refuse to quit, and people may have to accept that they are a good team. Washington has won four of their last five games, with the only loss being an overtime result to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It means the Capitals earned nine out of a possible ten points over their last five games and claimed first place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Capitals have the goaltending advantage in this matchup. Their goaltenders have a combined 2.78 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Logan Thompson has been the most surprising member of the Capitals' roster, with an 8-0-1 record, a 2.63 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage.

Final Avalanche-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche's goaltending has improved over the last few games, with Justus Annunen taking over from Alexandar Georgiev. Georgiev could start in this game, but he has allowed just four goals in his previous two games. Colorado is ready to avenge their earlier loss to Washington, and the Capitals could struggle in their first game without their captain. Alex Ovechkin has been the main cog in their lineup.

Final Avalanche-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-140)