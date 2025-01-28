ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche are still trying to shake off the effects of their trade last week. Still, they've had the opportunity for plenty of team bonding as they finish a lengthy East Coast road trip with a matchup with the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Colorado has been on the road since Saturday, which allowed Martin Necas and Jack Drury to spend a few days getting to know their new teammates. The Islanders' season looked like a lost cause as they sat at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, but a recent winning streak has the team looking at a possible run to the last wild-card position. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Islanders prediction and pick.

Here are the Avalanche-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Islanders Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline: -150

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 6 (+100)

Under: 6 (-120)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche played two games since the departure of longtime franchise superstar Mikko Rantanen. It was a foregone conclusion that the team would be shaken in the matinee game against the Boston Bruins the following day, which led to a loss, but they got right back in action the next day and won a 5-4 thriller over the New York Rangers. Nathan MacKinnon and Jared Bednar said they weren't expecting the trade to happen, but Martin Necas won't be a terrible fit in the organization. Once the dust settles, the Avalanche should be OK with this roster and whichever player they add with the additional cap space at the trade deadline.

Necas played in a tight system under Rod Brind'amour and the Carolina Hurricanes. The coach preached a more equal ice time allotment and defensive system. However, the Avalanche play a more free-flowing style and give plenty of ice time to their top contributors. Necas was already in the middle of a breakout season, but his new home could see his career reach new heights. However, one factor you must consider is the weight put on his shoulders to fill Rantanen's shoes.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders are in the middle of a four-game winnings streak, which they solidified with their win on Saturday. New York had defeated the San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Philadelphia Flyers, which wasn't the most incredible accomplishment as they were heavy favorites in all those games. However, their win over the Hurricanes as +192 underdogs on Saturday was a step in the right direction. The Islanders are now 7-3 over their last ten games, closing the gap between them and the rest of the division.

New York could go far if Ilya Sorokin carries them, which isn't outside the realm of possibility. Sorokin has been lights out over the last five games, which includes a 4-1 record, a 1.50 goals-against average, and a .937 save percentage. Marcus Hogberg has also been a revelation, allowing just three goals over his past two starts.

Final Avalanche-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Islanders own the goaltending advantage in this game, and Sorokin will return after sitting out on Saturday. The Avalanche will want to tighten up their defensive games after the 5-4 scoring fest on Saturday, and they can do it, as they had three consecutive unders before that. Take Sorokin and MacKenzie Blackwood to steal the show here and lead this game to an under.

Final Avalanche-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Under 6 (-120)