Fight back against the Sky People and take back Pandora from the invaders. Here are the details for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Release Date: December 7, 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora comes out on December 7, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-ordering the game gives players the Child of Two Worlds pack as a pre-order bonus. This includes a character cosmetic set and a weapon skin.

Additionally, players can pre-order the base game, the Gold Edition, or the Ultimate Edition. Here are the add-ons included with each edition of the game:

Base Game ($69.99)

Gold Edition ($109.99) Base Game Season Pass Story Pack #1: The Sky Breaker (Comes out Summer 2024) Story Pack #2: Secrets of the Spires (Comes out Fall 2024) Bonus Quest: Familiar Echoes (Available Day One) Resistance Banshee Mount Resistance Equipment Pack

Ultimate Edition ($129.99) Base Game Season Pass Story Pack #1: The Sky Breaker (Comes out Summer 2024) Story Pack #2: Secrets of the Spires (Comes out Fall 2024) Bonus Quest: Familiar Echoes (Available Day One) Resistance Banshee Mount Resistance Equipment Pack Digital Art Book Ultimate Pack Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack Premium Na'Vi weapon skin Character cosmetic set Banshee cosmetic set Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack Unique Weapon Character Gear Set



Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Gameplay

This game is an open-world game with role-playing games and first-person shooter elements. Players control a Na'Vi as they roam around Pandora. Let's go through these one by one.

As an open-world game, players can explore the game's world freely. Although there are objectives for the player to accomplish, they can decide to put those off and explore the map instead. Additionally, players can choose how they want to solve objectives. For example, if a quest requires the player to take down a drilling plant, they can either go loud and take down the enemy, or sneak around to solve the problem stealthily. The latter is ideal, especially in the early game, as you likely do not have any proper equipment or skills yet.

Speaking of equipment and skills, this game has quite a bit of role-playing game mechanics. For starters, players can find or craft equipment to augment their character. Players can also earn skill points that they can assign to various skills, which range from increasing your HP or becoming better at sneaking around. Players can mold their character's skills to match their playstyle. Players can also hunt monsters and find ingredients to cook with. Cooking fills the player's hunger (having a full stomach means your HP regenerates), as well as grants the player buffs.

This brings us to the game's first-person shooter elements. Players have access to a variety of weapons, each with their strengths and weaknesses. Na'Vi weapons are available, like longbows, heavy bows, spear throwers, and even a staffsling. They also have access to human weapons such as an assault rifle, a shotgun, an RPG, and stun grenades. Players have to balance between using the two groups of weapons. Ammunition for the Na'Vi weapons is plentiful as it can be crafted, however, they need some skill to use. Human weapons are easier to use and are pretty powerful, but require specific ammunition that players have to get from raiding bases.

If the player ever wondered what it would be like to ride the bird creatures in the movie or the horses, then they are in luck as players can also ride them in the game. In fact, this is one of the game's selling points. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our hands-on preview from a few months back.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Story

The game follows the story of an unnamed Na'vi, a member of the Sarentu clan. The Sarentus is a clan of storytellers and peacekeepers, respected amongst the Na'vi. That is until the Sarentu clan disappeared mysteriously. The children of said clan were then taken in by humans to become part of The Ambassador Program, designed to indoctrinate Na'vi in human culture and technology. However, they are later put under cryogenic sleep after the program's failure. The frozen Na'vis wakes up years later, to a Pandora that is once again threatened by the Sky People. It is now up to the player, as well as the Resistance, to bring together the clans of the Western Frontier, and fight back against the invaders.

That's all the details we have about the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, including its release date, gameplay, and story.