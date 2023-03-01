The Baltimore Ravens made the playoffs in 2022 and almost beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. However, that doesn’t mean the team is in great shape. The team is at war with its starting QB about a contract extension, and the offense needs help. That’s why two Ravens trade targets this NFL offseason should be New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims and, yes, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are not in a good spot this NFL offseason as the two sides negotiate a contract extension. Reports have the two sides $100 million apart as far as guarantees go. And with or without Jackson, the Ravens offense wasn’t great this season.

Jackson played in 12 games in 2022, and the offense was No. 19 in scoring and No. 28 in passing. That’s why the two best Ravens trades this NFL offseason are for a wide receiver and — hear me out — a new QB.

New York Jets WR Denzel Mims

No matter who is under center for the Ravens at the end of the 2023 NFL offseason the team needs to upgrade its pass-catchers.

Baltimore got next to nothing from its wideouts in 2022. Demarcus Robinson (48 catches, 458 yards) was the team’s leading WR, followed by Devin Duvernay (37 catches, 407 yards), and Rashod Bateman (15 catches, 285 yards). That’s terrible.

Even three of the four teams with fewer passing yards than the Ravens (Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears) had at least one WR over 500 yards, and the Bears had Darnell Mooney at 493 yards.

Tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are great, but in the modern NFL, you need outside pass-catchers to keep defenses honest.

The Ravens can draft a wideout this NFL offseason, and they probably will, but trading for a WR is a good idea, too. One of the WRs who should be available is Jets widout Denzel Mims.

Mims pitched a fit at the beginning of the season and didn’t play in the first six games while requesting a trade. The Jets didn’t acquiesce, and Mims came back for the last 10 of the last 11 games and caught 11 balls for 186 yards.

Coming out of Baylor, Mims showed a lot of potential as a second-round pick. That potential hasn’t come to fruition in the pros, with 42 catches for 646 yards and no touchdowns. However, that talent is still in there.

A Ravens trade this NFL offseason shouldn’t cost a lot, and maybe a change of scenery (no matter who the Baltimore QB is in 2023) will bring that talent out.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

OK, hear me out on this one. The Ravens trades this NFL offseason that make the most sense are pushing Lamar Jackson out and bringing Justin Fields in.

Jackson and the Ravens really feel like they are heading toward a divorce, and with all the animosity between the two sides, it is probably better for both in the long run to part ways.

The Ravens can use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson to keep him under contractual control this NFL offseason and then trade him for a major haul. A quarterback-desperate team should have no problem giving up three first-round draft picks plus, as the Cleveland Browns did for Deshaun Watson.

And then, just like with Watson, that team can give Jackson a $230 million fully guaranteed deal (which is what started this whole Ravens-Jackson mess in the first place).

If the Bears want Jackson, they can give up two first-rounders and Fields. If the Bears don’t want Jackson and want to use the 2023 No. 1 pick on a QB, that’s fine. The Ravens can send a first-rounder and some extra stuff and still be up two first-round picks.

With Fields, the Ravens get a quarterback that will remind a lot of people of Jackson early in his career. The 2018 first-round pick did improve a lot faster than Fields (MVP in season two), but he also has a lot better roster around him.

Baltimore won’t have to change the roster all that much for Fields, and they also have him on a reasonable rookie contract for at least two more seasons, plus a fifth-year option if they so choose.

Also, with as good as the Ravens’ front office has historically been at drafting, getting all that extra draft capital for Lamar Jackson will be put to good use. A few extra first-round picks and a QB on a rookie deal could quickly allow the Ravens to build another Super Bowl contender.

With all that, how can you say a Ravens trade for Justin Fields this offseason isn’t something the team should at least consider?