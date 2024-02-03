Thanks to the support of the Jackson State community, Terrion Mayo, a member of the Sonic Boom of the South, is able to continue to pursue education.

The Jackson State community came together to support Terrion Mayo, a member of Sonic Boom of the South, in raising funds to complete his degree. Mayo took a break from school for a year to work and save enough money for his music technology degree. He humbly reached out for assistance and turned to crowdfunding to gather the necessary funds. Local Jackson affiliate WLBT reported on this inspiring story.

He posted a fundraiser to GoFundMe, saying as a description:

“Hello, my name is Terrion Mayo, and I am a Jackson State University student. I am a senior music technology major hoping to finish my last year of college and earn my degree. I need as much assistance as possible. I owe $4,698.50 before I may enroll in the 2024 fall semester. To want something you have never had, you must first do something you have never done before. I'm a much more determined and hard-working individual. I am willing to undertake whatever effort is necessary to contribute to this aim. If you have any resources or know of someone who could assist me with this task, I will be thankful.”

Before fundraising, Mayo offered to do several jobs in hopes of paying down his outstanding balance.

“I was getting into detailing like for as far as cleaning cars, doing lawn work,” Mayo told WLBT. “Anything, just any type of labor that would help me get to my goal.”

Mayo posted to his Instagram about his balance and even listed the jobs that he's willing to do to get money to supplement his educational costs.

Duties:

-Lawn Work

-Organize designated areas

-Church audio and sound

-Assistant via work schedules

-Detailing

Etc…”

The GoFundMe was a success. Posted only three days ago at the time of this writing with the goal of $4,698.50, Mayo has since raised $8,072 from 278 donors.

He said in a quote obtained by WLBT, “I’m really trembling and shaking at the moment now, but it’s just an eye-opening, just reach out. The spirit is moving through people to bless you. So I’ve got to do that when I’m able to take care of myself to take care of other people.”

Mayo is 23 years old and is the youngest of three to go to college. Aligned with his participation in the Sonic Boom of the South, he aspires to be a music producer. Mayo plans to enroll in September for his senior year and graduate in the Spring of 2025.