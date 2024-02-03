With this victory, Grambling State sits at the top of the SWAC with a 5-2 conference record, tied with Southern and Alabama State. Jackson State falls to the middle of the conference at 4-3.

In an exciting SWAC matchup, the Grambling State Tigers out-dueled the Jackson State Tigers on national television, 80-72. The game was the first leg of the annual Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a showcase of HBCU basketball talent televised on TNT.

Coming into the game, Grambling State was on a heater. After an abysmal 2-10 start, the Tigers have been on fire, winning six of their last eight games. They had a four-game winning streak that nearly extended to five before running into Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Even with the loss, Grambling State stood at the top of the SWAC.

On the other side, Jackson State's season hasn't gone so well. Though both teams came in with identical 8-12 overall records, JSU has been on the down swing. On their Florida trip, they lost back-to-back games to Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M. They were hoping to get back on track with a big win over Grambling State.

As the identical records indicated, the two teams were evenly matched in the first half. Neither team really held a significant lead, although Jackson State did hold the lead for most of the half. A three-pointer from JSU's Keionte Cornelius put them up 10-8 with a little under 14 minutes to go. Grambling State wouldn't tie the game until the final 30 seconds of the half. JSU led by as much as eight points multiple times during that stretch, but could never extend that advantage to double digits. Grambling State closed the half with a 13-5 run to tie the game at 29. Terrence Lewis kicked off the run with a three-pointer, and he sunk another one to tie the game before the break.

At the start of the second half, Grambling State's Tra'Michael Moton made a layup, giving his team their first lead since the start of the first half. Jackson State quickly retaliated, and the two teams continued to trade the lead. A pair of free throws from Grambling's Jourdan Smith eventually gave them a lead that they would never relinquish. Smith's free throws kicked off a mini 6-0 run that helped put some distance between themselves and Jackson State.

For the next few minutes, JSU stayed within five points of their opponents, but they could never tie the game. The game began to slip away after a Moton jumper that put Grambling State up by eight points, but Jackson State battled back. Ken Evans Jr. hit a three-pointer to bring his team within three points, but that's as far as Jackson State would get. Grambling State received key contributions from all over to go on a final 12-5 run. Down 70-60 with just 11 seconds left, Ken Evans Jr. made a pair fo free throws to end the game.

Ken Evans Jr. and Chase Adams did most of the heavy offensive lifting for Jackson State. Evans finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Adams had 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Both players shot 3-10 from three-point range. Jordan O'Neal was the only other Tiger to end the game with double-digit points. He had 11 points and six rebounds.

Tra'Michael Moton carried Grambling State to the victory with 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Jalen Johnson finished right behind him with 15 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting performance, along with four rebounds and two assists.

Jackson State will stay in the national spotlight as they play Southern University on ESPN2 on Feb. 5. Grambling State travels across the country from New Jersey to Mississippi to play Alcorn State on the same day.