Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose is sued over sexual assault allegations that happened in 1989 by former Penthouse magazine model.

The Pet of the Year in 1983, Sheila Kennedy, claimed the singer had anal sex with her at a 1989 party, TMZ reports. It happened shortly after they met at a New York nightclub.

Axl Rose is sued for sexual assault

“We expect that Sheila Kennedy's decision to file this suit will be an important turning point for the music industry,” Kennedy's lawyer, Ann Olivarius, stated, according to The New York Post. “Her account is unfortunately all too typical of a culture of violence and sexual misconduct that has been allowed to exist in plain sight for decades. It's not just individual musicians stepping out of line, but an industrial system of enabling them and then covering up their misconduct and crimes, silencing survivors, and normalizing sexual assault. We hope Sheila's bravery helps other victims find their voice.”

Apparently, Axl flirted with Sheila, which was initially okay with her. However, he cleared the room, and it became just him, her, another female, and his friend. The GNR singer was sexually active with the other woman but then became upset with her, so he went to the Penthouse model.

He supposedly dragged her by the hair to a bed, tied her hands up with pantyhose, and assaulted her.

The incident has left the former Pet of the Year traumatized, and she claims to have anxiety and depression due to the incident.

What will become of Axl Rose and this lawsuit? We'll have to wait and see.