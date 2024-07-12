It looks like Bachelor hopefuls will have another shot at love as Bachelor In Paradise has officially been renewed. After a two-year hiatus, Bachelor in Paradise will be back for season 10. Take a look below at everything you need to know about season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise.

When will Bachelor In Paradise air?

The next season of Bachelor In Paradise will air in 2025 to a recent Instagram post from the official account of the series. “We’re heading back to the beach in 2025! [palm tree emoji] #BachelorInParadise,” ABC wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10. ABC also announced the renewal during Disney’s presentation at the summer 2024 Television Critics Association press tour according to Variety.

Who will be on Bachelor in Paradise season 10?

The cast for season 10 has yet to be announced.

Where will season 10 take place?

In past seasons, the show has taken place in Mexico. At this time there has not been an announcement on if there will be a change in location.

What was the cancelation rumor about?

Since there was no word on if Bachelor in Paradise was going to return many fans — and past associates of the show — teased that there were whispers about a cancelation.

Chris Harrison, who was the former host of all of the Bachelor Nation shows, said on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever back in February, “I was a little bummed to hear that Paradise has allegedly been postponed. I think is the official way they’re saying it is. They’re postponing it for a year or canceling it.”

What happened last season?

Season nine of the series aired in 2023. It ended with two engagements (Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant as well as Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock). However, shortly after the season finale, both couples announced that they were no longer together.

Which Bachelor Nation shows are on now/coming up?

Jenn Tran’s season 21 of The Bachelorette premiered on Monday, July 8. You can watch Jenn's season on ABC Mondays at 8pm ET. The New Jersey native and physician assistant student has not spoken much about the outcome of the season but she said that she is very happy with her choice.

“The whole journey happened in a way that needed to happen, and I’m very happy with the way that things ended,” she teases at the finale per Glamour. “It’s definitely an ending that I didn’t see coming for myself. My family won’t see it coming, and I don’t think the viewers will see it coming too. I’m excited for it all to unfold.”

Next up, is the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette starring Joan Vasso. The Golden Bachelorette will premiere on September 18. The Golden Bachelorette is a spinoff of The Golden Bachelor which premiered last year.