The NSYNC reunion has dominated headlines recently, with talk of an upcoming tour gaining momentum. But fans are now speculating whether the Backstreet Boys might also team up with NSYNC.

In a new interview at Los Angeles International Airport, Howie Dorough, a member of the Backstreet Boys, has expressed his excitement about possibly touring alongside NSYNC. But he also wants the band to have their own spotlight first. Howie also believes that his fellow Backstreet Boys would share a similar sentiment.

So should a Backstreet Boys/NSYNC tour come to fruition, he suggests that the “Bye Bye Bye” group should take the stage first. Given the substantial excitement surrounding their comeback.

Besides sending fans into a frenzy, this also puts an end to their rumored ‘rivalry.'

In contrast to what some might assume, Backstreet Boys and NSYNC are on good terms. Howie disclosed that many members from both groups are actually close friends. Plus, the notion of a joint tour has been a topic of discussion over the years.

The recent release of a new NSYNC song for Justin Timberlake's latest ‘Trolls' movie has ignited a resurgence of interest in the group. Howie stressed the importance of acknowledging NSYNC's current prominence.

While JC and Lance Bass from NSYNC have left the door open for a potential reunion tour, there are no definite plans in place.

Howie advised fans to exercise patience and not raise their expectations until an official announcement is made. The situation remains a matter of wait-and-see for dedicated fans of both Backstreet Boys and NSYNC.