Bad Bunny made history as the first Latino to headline the Coachella music festival in California, but a tweet displayed during his performance drew controversy from Harry Styles’ fans. The tweet, which read, “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon,” appeared while Bad Bunny performed his hit song El Apagón. However, the singer’s team clarified that he did not approve of the image, and the intention was to create a light-hearted design that embodied his personality, People reports.

i wanna see bad bunny and harry styles throw hands pic.twitter.com/0cTekQX8PV — sel 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@mikasasbby) April 15, 2023

Visual company Sturdy.Co released a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, “The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance.” Bad Bunny’s representative declined to comment on the tweet’s depiction, but the rapper’s team is setting the record straight that the image was not approved.

Fans speculated that the tweet suggested Bad Bunny could have written Styles’ hit As It Was, while the former One Direction member could never have written El Apagón. However, the controversy was quickly quashed by Bad Bunny’s team, who stressed that the tweet was not meant to be taken seriously. The rapper’s latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, was up for record and song of the year at the Grammys and was bested by Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” for album of the year.

Bad Bunny used his Coachella performance to spotlight social and economic justice issues in Puerto Rico. He was joined by fellow performers Post Malone and Jhayco, among others. While the tweet stirred up controversy, Bad Bunny’s team maintains that it was a harmless design and that the rapper did not mean any offense to Harry Styles or his fans.