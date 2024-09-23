ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 7: Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Danylo Voievodkin continues with the featured bout between Bailey Schoenfelder and Danylo Voievodkin in the heavyweight division. Schoenfelder is undefeated winning all five of his professional bouts coming into this fight meanwhile, Voievodkin is also unbeaten winning each of his six bouts leading to his opportunity on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Schoenfelder-Voievodkin prediction and pick.

Bailey Schoenfelder (5-0) is coming off the biggest win of his young professional career when he defeated former Contender Series alumni Greg Velasco via second-round TKO to capture the CFFC Heavyweight Championship. He has finished all five of his opponents which were split between 4 KO/TKO and 1 submission. Schoenfelder will look to remain unbeaten and secure his spot on the UFC’s heavyweight roster when he takes on Danylo Voievodkin in this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Danylo Voievodkin (6-0) is an unbeaten heavyweight prospect from the Ukraine who has now won all six of his professional fights. He is coming off a 53-second knockout in his last fight which got him the opportunity on this season of the Contender Series. Voievodkin will be looking to remain undefeated and secure his UFC contract when he takes on fellow unbeaten Bailey Schoenfelder on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Bailey Schoenfelder-Danylo Voievodkin Odds

Bailey Schoenfelder: -720

Danylo Voievodkin: +450

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Bailey Schoenfelder Will Win

Bailey Schoenfelder is poised to make a significant impact against Danylo Voievodkin in Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series. The undefeated American heavyweight brings a perfect 5-0 record and a wealth of experience that could prove decisive in this high-stakes matchup.

Schoenfelder’s path to victory lies in his proven wrestling pedigree and ability to finish fights. All of his professional bouts have ended within the first two rounds, showcasing his devastating power and technical prowess. His recent victory over Contender Series veteran Greg Velasco to claim the CFFC Championship demonstrates his readiness for elite competition.

The Kill Cliff FC product’s experience in longer fights will be crucial against Voievodkin, whose longest bout lasted just under three minutes. Schoenfelder’s strategy should focus on dragging the Ukrainian into deep waters, where his opponent remains untested. This approach could expose potential cardio issues in Voievodkin’s game.

At just 26 years old, Schoenfelder represents a rare commodity in MMA – a young, promising heavyweight prospect. His training at the renowned Kill Cliff FC has likely sharpened his skills and prepared him for the pressures of the Contender Series stage.

Voievodkin’s quick finishes, while impressive, may actually work against him here. Schoenfelder’s more diverse fight experience and ability to adapt mid-fight could prove crucial if the bout extends beyond the first round.

In conclusion, Bailey Schoenfelder’s combination of wrestling background, finishing ability, and experience in longer fights make him the favorite to emerge victorious. If he can weather Voievodkin’s early storm and implement his game plan, Schoenfelder stands an excellent chance of not only winning the fight but also securing a UFC contract with an impressive performance.

Why Danylo Voievodkin Will Win

Danylo Voievodkin is poised to make a statement against Bailey Schoenfelder in Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series. The undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight brings an impressive 6-0 record and a penchant for quick finishes that could prove decisive in this high-stakes matchup.

Voievodkin’s path to victory lies in his explosive power and ability to end fights early. All six of his professional wins have come before the end of the first round, with five of them lasting under one minute. This devastating finishing ability could overwhelm Schoenfelder, who has never faced an opponent with such a track record of rapid stoppages.

At just 24 years old, Voievodkin represents a rare commodity in MMA – a young, promising heavyweight prospect with knockout power. His most recent victory, a 53-second finish of Roman Tarasyuk, showcases his ability to capitalize on openings and end fights in spectacular fashion.

While Schoenfelder boasts a strong wrestling background, Voievodkin’s explosive striking could nullify any grappling attempts. The Ukrainian’s power punching is likely to keep Schoenfelder on the defensive, potentially creating openings for a fight-ending sequence before the American can implement his wrestling game.

Voievodkin’s layoff since November 2023 may actually work in his favor, allowing him to enter the fight fresh and well-prepared. This time away from competition could have been used to sharpen his skills and develop a strategic game plan tailored to Schoenfelder’s weaknesses.

Danylo Voievodkin’s combination of explosive power, quick finishes, and youthful energy make him a serious threat to Bailey Schoenfelder. If Voievodkin can maintain his trend of early stoppages, he stands an excellent chance of not only winning the fight but also securing a UFC contract with a highlight-reel knockout.

Final Bailey Schoenfelder-Danylo Voievodkin Prediction & Pick

This heavyweight matchup has the makings of being a barnburner for however long it lasts. It’s hard to fathom why Bailey Schoenfelder is such a massive favorite in this matchup given that he will be undersized and doesn’t possess the one-punch KO power to warrant such a line with that being said, it’s only smart to wager on the underdog here who has a plethora of combat sports experience outside of MMA to where he can compete with Schoenfelder potentially getting the knockout and getting his shot in the UFC.

Final Bailey Schoenfelder-Danylo Voievodkin Prediction & Pick: Danylo Voievodkin (+450)