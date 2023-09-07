Here's our Baldur's Gate 3 guide on how the player can increase the Approval of Halsin, as well as how to romance him afterward. Beware of spoilers in the following guide.

Baldur's Gate 3 – Halsin Romance and Approval Guide

To romance a character, the player must first increase that character's Approval of them. This is affected by the player's words during conversations, as well as their actions during the game. Needless to say, each Companion in Baldur's Gate 3 has different likes or dislikes. What works for one Companion will not necessarily work for the other. As such, the player must adjust their actions depending on whose approval they are trying to raise,

Halsin Approval Guide

To increase Halsin's approval of the player, they must first understand what Halsin likes and dislikes. Here is a general list of the things that Halsin likes and dislikes when it comes to conversation and actions:

Approval up: As Halsin is a Druid, it's important to keep that in mind when picking choices that will increase his approval. That means that as much as possible, the player must support Halsin's druidic beliefs. Halsin's druidic beliefs involve respecting nature, so players must not go out of their way to do anything that will disturb nature. As an extension of the previous point, the player must also do their best to show kindness to animals, as they are a big part of nature. That means that the player should try to help animals when possible. Finally, Halsin is a good guy, and as such the player can gain his approval by doing general acts of heroism and kindness.

Approval down: Of course, a surefire way to reduce Halsin's approval of the player is by disrespecting his druidic beliefs. This means that if the player starts disrespecting nature, then Halsin's approval of them will quickly go down. If you want to raise Halsin's approval of you, avoid options that will harm nature. Additionally, if the player starts harming animals, Halsin's approval of the player can quickly plummet as well. As long as you don't attack animals unprovoked, then Halsin's approval of you shouldn't be affected. Doing acts of cruelty, especially the unnecessary ones, is also a fast way of gaining Halsin's disapproval. This includes torture, intimidation, and the like.



Should the player want to pursue dialogue options, actions, or quests that will cause Halsin's Approval to go down, it is possible to do so in a way that will prevent the Approval from lowering. The player can do this by leaving Halsin in the camp, or by making sure that she is not nearby when the player does the quest or dialogue.

Halsin Romance Guide

Act 1

Unlike the other characters you meet this early in the game, you actually can't get a romance scene from him in Act 1. However, it is important to trigger a few important flags if you do want to romance Halsin down the line. The first important thing players have to remember is that they must side with the Druids in terms of the Grove quest line. If the player decides to side with the Goblins in attacking the grove, then they will no longer be able to romance Halsin. He will refuse to join your party after what you've done. Additionally, and perhaps obviously, if you end up killing him, you also cannot romance him.

After rescuing Halsin from the Goblin camp, and driving the goblins away, the Tieflings will hold a celebration in your camp. After the celebration, you will receive a prompt to talk to Halsin and invite him to your camp. He will serve as your guide to the Moonrise Towers.

Act 2

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sadly, you will still not be able to romance Halsin in Act 2. However, much like in Act 1, you must also raise some flags to be able to romance him. In particular, you just progress through the “Lift the Shadow Curse” quest until you can recruit Halsin. After the player requires Halsin, they must then complete the quest itself. If the player only recruits Halsin, it will not allow them to romance him in the next Act. They must play through the quest and lift the shadow curse. The player can do this by uniting Thaniel's two halves and then killing Ketheric Thorm.

Act 3

If you follow this guide until now, then you should have all of the flags needed to romance Halsin. After making your way through Wyrm Crossing, a prompt should appear for you to talk to Halsin. This can happen earlier depending on how high your approval is with him. Once you rest at camp, approach Halsin and talk to him. You can select any of the first choices, then select one of the following:

What are you saying exactly?

Many lovers? Perhaps your heart stirs more easily than you think

I thought you were bound to nature

Afterward, you can select the choices that accept him, and he will tell you to rest when you are ready. Afterward, Halsin will shift back into his bear form. The player now has two options. They can either select the option “I'm flattered I have that effect on you. Now come here.” and have a romantic scene with Halsin in his human form. Alternatively, they can follow this set of choices:

Don't apologise, I like it

Yes. Change back again. Let me have the beast… and the beast have me

Large is what I'm here for” or “Just imagine we're back in the woods… and I'm your prey

To have the romance scene with Halsin in his Bear form.

It's important to note that there is an alternative way to go about this scene. As you can only romance Halsin in Act 3, there is a chance that the player is already in a relationship with one of the other characters that you can romance earlier. While Halsin is fine with polygamy, the player's current partner may not be. As such, the player will have an extra choice to make.

During the initial conversation with Halsin, if the player is already in a committed relationship, they will have to pick the choice: “I'd be lying if I said I wasn't interested – but I'm already in a relationship.” This will give the player the option to either break up with their current partner or try to talk them into entering a polygamous relationship with Halsin. Choose the option that you want to do.

If you choose to end things with your current partner, Halsin will double-check if you are sure about your option. If you are, then you will have to talk with your current partner the following day. You must then explain to them that you are breaking up with them. If, however, you choose to enter a polygamous relationship, then you must also talk with your partner. However, instead of breaking up with them, the player will have to convince them to be part of a polygamous relationship. Some of the characters are okay with this, but the others may take some convincing.

After doing any of the two options above, the player can then proceed to get the romance scene as explained earlier in the Act 3 guide.

That's all the information we have about how to romance Halsin. We also have guides for Shadowheart, Gale, Astarion, Wyll, and Lae'zel should you be interested in romancing other characters. Baldur's Gate 3 is available on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and GOG.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.