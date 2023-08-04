Here's our Baldur's Gate 3 guide on how the player can increase the Approval of Lae'zel, as well as how to romance her afterward.

Baldur's Gate 3 – Lae'zel Romance and Approval Guide

To romance a character, the player must first increase that character's Approval of them. This is affected by the player's words during conversations, as well as their actions during the game. Needless to say, each Companion in Baldur's Gate 3 has different likes or dislikes. What works for one Companion will not necessarily work for the other. As such, the player must adjust their actions depending on whose approval they are trying to raise,

Lae'zel Approval Guide

To increase Lae'zel's approval of the player, they must first understand what Lae'zel likes and dislikes. Here is a general list of the things that Lae'zel likes and dislikes when it comes to conversation and actions:

Approval up: Lae'zel prefers loud and direct actions. Picking the straightforward options and actions will increase the player's Approval. Perhaps connected to the previous point, she likes it when the player does actions that subjugate others, especially insulting and violent ones. Lae'zel dislikes getting sidetracked, and in turn, hates sidequests. Rejecting sidequests increases her's approval of the player. Following the militaristic principles of Githyanki society rewards the player with additional approval. This includes martial prowess, self-sacrifice, and unwavering duty. Lae'zel dislikes Shadowheart and as such likes to go against what Shadowheart wants and says. Listening to her and doing things her way instead of Shadowheart's increases the player's approval with her.

Approval down: If the player decides to follow Shadowheart's advice and actions instead of Lae'zel's, her approval of the player goes down. As mentioned above, she hates getting sidetracked, and she hates roundabout ways of doing things. Accepting sidequests, as well as completing objectives using methods other than head-on will lower her approval of the player.



Should the player want to pursue dialogue options, actions, or quests that will cause Lae'zel's Approval to go down, it is possible to do so in a way that will prevent the Approval from lowering. The player can do this by leaving Lae'zel in the camp, or by making sure that he is not nearby when the player does the quest or dialogue.

Lae'zel Romance Guide

To romance Lae'zel, the player must first reach a certain point of approval with her. Afterward, they must make some progress in the main storyline. For Lae'zel, the player must first complete the Druid's Grove questline, choosing to rescue Halsin and the refugees. Afterward, they must then take a long rest at their campsite. Upon finishing the long rest, the refugees will hold a celebration for the player and their companions. The player can then go to Lae'zel to initiate a conversation. They will then need to make the following dialogue options:

Are you… asking for sex?

Yes. I will share my bed with you tonight.

Afterward, the player must return to their bedroll and interact with it for the chance to go to bed with Lae'zel. This will lead to a cutscene of the player spending a romantic evening with Lae'zel.

That's all the information we have so far about how to romance Lae'zel. Should there be more romance opportunities with her, we will be sure to update this guide to accommodate them. The game is available on PC via Steam and GOG.

