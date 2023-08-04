Here's our Baldur's Gate 3 guide on how the player can increase the Approval of Shadowheart, as well as how to romance her afterward.

Baldur's Gate 3 – Shadowheart Romance and Approval Guide

To romance a character, the player must first increase that character's Approval of them. This is affected by the player's words during conversations, as well as their actions during the game. Needless to say, each Companion in Baldur's Gate 3 has different likes or dislikes. What works for one Companion will not necessarily work for the other. As such, the player must adjust their actions depending on whose approval they are trying to raise,

Shadowheart Approval Guide

To increase Shadowheart's approval of the player, they must first understand what Shadowheart likes and dislikes. Here is a general list of the things that Shadowheart likes and dislikes when it comes to conversation and actions:

Approval up: Privacy and boundaries. As a Cleric of the Trickery Domain, Shadowheart prefers secrets and privacy. However, she also rewards curiosity, so the player can still get be rewarded for picking options that show curiosity Actions that help others are something that Shadowheart likes, although she doesn't show it as much. Shadopwheart approves of actions done out of self-interest. Thievery. As a member of the Trickery Domain, actions that involve stealing from others are something that Shadowheart likes seeing. Secrecy, Stealth, and Deceit. Being a member of the Trickery Domain makes Shadowheart proficient in these things. The player doing the same will increase her approval of them. Persuasion, Deceit, Religion, and Insight. Players who manage to pass checks in these skills impress Shadowheart, which in turn increases her approval of them.

Approval down: Unnecessary cruelty. Shadowheart hates actions the player takes that she considers unnecessarily cruel. This is a quick way to lower her approval of the player. However, she is sometimes willing to do bad things if the player can justify it in one way or another. Lae'zel. Doing the things Lae'zel wants to do, or listening to her advice instead of Shadowheart's will lead to Shadowheart's approval going down.



Should the player want to pursue dialogue options, actions, or quests that will cause Shadowheart's Approval to go down, it is possible to do so in a way that will prevent the Approval from lowering. The player can do this by leaving Shadowheart in the camp, or by making sure that she is not nearby when the player does the quest or dialogue.

Shadowheart Romance Guide

To romance Shadowheart, the player must first reach a certain point of approval with her. Afterward, they must make some progress in the main storyline. For Shadowheart, the player must first complete the Druid's Grove questline, choosing to rescue Halsin and the refugees. Afterward, they must then take a long rest at their campsite. Upon finishing the long rest, the refugees will hold a celebration for the player and their companions. The player can then go to Shadowheart to initiate a conversation. They will then need to make the following dialogue options:

Tieflings?

Are you worried Shar won’t approve?

I'd be glad to. (if she asks to share a bottle)

I'll find you after everyone’s turned in for the night.

Afterward, the player must return to their bedroll and interact with it for the chance to go to bed with Shadowheart. This will lead to another conversation with her on the cliffside. The player will have a conversation with her there. This will then lead to a cutscene of the player spending a romantic evening with Shadowheart.

That's all the information we have so far about how to romance Shadowheart. Should there be more romance opportunities with her, we will be sure to update this guide to accommodate them. The game is available on PC via Steam and GOG.

