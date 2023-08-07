Here’s our Baldur’s Gate 3 guide on how the player can increase the Approval of Wyll, as well as how to romance him afterward.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Wyll Romance and Approval Guide

To romance a character, the player must first increase that character’s Approval of them. This is affected by the player’s words during conversations, as well as their actions during the game. Needless to say, each Companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 has different likes or dislikes. What works for one Companion will not necessarily work for the other. As such, the player must adjust their actions depending on whose approval they are trying to raise,

Wyll Approval Guide

To increase Wyll’s approval of the player, they must first understand what Wyll likes and dislikes. Here is a general list of the things that Wyll likes and dislikes when it comes to conversation and actions:

Approval up: As Wyll is also a hero of the people, as long as the player does heroic or good deeds, Wyll’s approval of the player will increase. When doing Gale’s personal quest, the player has a chance to increase Wyll’s approval of them. The player can do this by siding and sticking with Wyll. Whenever the player expresses their hate or dislike for monsters, Wyll’s approval of them will also increase.

Approval down: Since Wyll is a hero, doing evil deeds will decrease his approval of the player. He dislikes it when the player displays selfishness or entitlement. If the player displayed sentiment for or supports devils, goblins, or other monsters, they will dislike the character. Engaging in cruel behavior is also an easy way of decreasing his approval of the player.



Should the player want to pursue dialogue options, actions, or quests that will cause Wyll’s Approval to go down, it is possible to do so in a way that will prevent the Approval from lowering. The player can do this by leaving Wyll in the camp, or by making sure that he is not nearby when the player does the quest or dialogue.

Wyll Romance Guide

To romance Wyll, the player must first reach a certain point of approval with him. Afterward, they must make some progress in the main storyline. The player must first complete the Druid’s Grove questline, choosing to rescue Halsin and the refugees. His approval of the player must also be high before rescuing Halsin. Afterward, they must then take a long rest at their campsite. Upon finishing the long rest, the refugees will hold a celebration for the player and their companions. The player can then go to Wyll to initiate a conversation. They will then need to make the following dialogue options:

We should explore this bond in my bunk tonight.

Afterward, the player must return to their bedroll and interact with it for the chance to go to bed with Wyll. This will lead to another conversation, in which the player must make the following dialogue options:

It’s all right. I just want to spend the night at your side.

Come closer. I’ll help keep your mind off your devil.

This will lead to a cutscene of the player spending a romantic evening with Wyll. It’s important to note, however, that the player must succeed in a Persuasion roll in the second option to see the romance scene.

That’s all the information we have so far about how to romance Wyll. Should there be more romance opportunities with him, we will be sure to update this guide to accommodate them. The game is available on PC via Steam and GOG.

