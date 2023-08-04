Here's our Baldur's Gate 3 guide on how the player can increase the Approval of Gale, as well as how to romance him afterward.

Baldur's Gate 3 – Gale Romance and Approval Guide

To romance a character, the player must first increase that character's Approval of them. This is affected by the player's words during conversations, as well as their actions during the game. Needless to say, each Companion in Baldur's Gate 3 has different likes or dislikes. What works for one Companion will not necessarily work for the other. As such, the player must adjust their actions depending on whose approval they are trying to raise,

Gale Approval Guide

To increase Gale's approval of the player, they must first understand what Gale likes and dislikes. Here is a general list of the things that Gale likes and dislikes when it comes to conversation and actions:

Approval up: Morally good options. Gale is likely the most morally upstanding companion from the list of possible companions, and as such it is easy to increase his approval simply by helping people out. As long as the player continuously does good deeds, Gale's approval of them should keep going up. Giving Artifacts to be consumed also increases his approval. Having and petting Camp Animals. Having Camp Animals around helps in improving Gale's approval of the player.

Approval down: Bad deeds. As mentioned above, Gale loves morally good options. In the same way, he hates it when the player chooses to do evil deeds. This peaks if the player decides to help the Goblins in massacring the Tiefling Refugees and Druids. Should the player fail to convince Gale to stay after this questline, they will leave the party. Mind invasion. Some skills allow the player to see into another character's mind. Should Gale catch you doing this to him, his approval of you will go down. Breech of privacy. Gale likes keeping his secrets, so trying to forcefully discover them can lead to his approval going down.



Should the player want to pursue dialogue options, actions, or quests that will cause Gale's Approval to go down, it is possible to do so in a way that will prevent the Approval from lowering. The player can do this by leaving Gale in the camp, or by making sure that he is not nearby when the player does the quest or dialogue.

Gale Romance Guide

To romance Gale, the player must first reach a certain point of approval with him. Afterward, they must make some progress in the main storyline. For Gale, the player must make sure that Mirkon survives during the Investigate the Beach quest. It is unknown if this is a hard requirement. However, seeing how Gale mentions this during his Romance scene, it's likely that it is important.

Afterward, the player must improve Gale's approval of them enough that he teaches the player how to use Weave. Once under the effects of Weave, the player must select the following dialog options:

“Magical.” or “You're a good teacher.”

You hold on to the moment. It's a good night for intimacy.

You picture kissing him.

This is an important flag for Gale's Romance route, so the player must make sure to go through this scene.

Afterward, the player must complete the Druid's Grove questline, choosing to rescue Halsin and the refugees. Afterward, they must then take a long rest at their campsite. Upon finishing the long rest, the refugees will hold a celebration for the player and their companions. The player can then go to Gale to initiate a conversation. There are various dialogue options that the player can make that will lead to a Romance scene with Gale. As long as the player shows interest in magic throughout the conversation they should be able to Romance Gale. Here is a possible set of dialog options:

I never thought it was so easy to cast magic.

So what did you think about what I pictured when we were connected by the Weave?

Afterward, the player must return to their bedroll and interact with it for the chance to go to bed with Gale. This will lead to another conversation, in which the player must make the following dialogue options:

I'm sure you're welcome

Make merry, just the two of us. What would that entail?

You're remarkably upfront about your intentions.

I think that sounds delightful.

This will lead to a cutscene of the player spending a romantic evening with Gale.

That's all the information we have so far about how to romance Gale. Should there be more romance opportunities with him, we will be sure to update this guide to accommodate them. The game is available on PC via Steam and GOG.

