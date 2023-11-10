Morgan State has been awarded a $4.4 million contract by the Baltimore City Public School system to broaden health services.

Morgan State has been awarded a $4.4 million contract by the Baltimore City Public School system, per a press release from the institution obtained by HBCU Pulse. The contract was awarded to Morgan State University’s School of Community Health and Policy (SCHP) Department of Nursing to provide pediatric nursing services in health suites to five schools in the system. For up to six years, Morgan’s Nursing Department will deploy five registered nurses to specific BCPS locations requiring their services.

The initiative is part of a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions to tap into the expertise and professional health services of Baltimore's top university nursing programs. The goal is to lighten the workload for health suite practitioners and, in the end, help create healthier schools and communities.

Morgan State Dean of the School of Community Health & Policy Dr. Kim Sydnor said of the contract, “As a historically black institution, it means much for us to be able to serve and work with Baltimore City Public School in this moment where health and well-being are taking center stage, knowing the many challenges our students across Baltimore City are facing. This opportunity to expand our relationship with Baltimore City Public Schools, as well as our ongoing collaboration with other universities, allows us to address a critical need within city public schools while preparing our students for real-life learning experiences. In addition to placing highly-trained graduates where they can serve the community, our goal is also to provide learning opportunities and career exposure for our matriculating nursing students while inspiring high school students interested in studying the field.”

Maija Anderson, DNP, APRN, FNE-A/P, associate professor and chair of the Department of Nursing at also spoke about the contract in partnership with Baltimore Public Schools, saying, “We are excited to partner with Baltimore City Public Schools to develop a plan that will improve outcomes by staffing School Health Suites with an RN. Evidence demonstrates that healthier schools result in healthier communities. We are committed to doing our part by staffing the health suites and immersing our nursing students in clinical experiences at these sites. Ultimately, the goal is to increase the number of our graduates interested in working as school health nurses.”

The partnership between Morgan State and BCPS aims to broaden school health services, providing improved care to students with disabilities or complex medical needs. To establish a collaborative system that involves families and school communities, nursing students will receive training aligned with the NASN Framework for 21st Century School Nursing Practice. Morgan State will also supply designated schools with necessary resources and expand educational opportunities for City School students interested in pursuing a career in school health nursing.