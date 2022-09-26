Baltimore Ravens: 3 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens are leaving New England with their second win of the season. They defeated the Patriots 37-26 on the road. It was a good bounce back win following the debacle last week. In Week 2, the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. Once again, the Ravens offense was nearly unstoppable, led by Lamar Jackson. However, the defense also struggled mightily for the second straight week.

The Ravens play in a very competitive AFC North division. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 alongside the Ravens. The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals won their first game Sunday, beating the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team in the division that has not looked good at all this year. The competitiveness of the division will make every week crucial.

Here are the three key takeaways from the Ravens victory over the Patriots in Week 3.

Ravens 3 Key Takeaways from Week 3 win over Patriots

3. J.K. Dobbins is not back to his old form, yet

The Ravens had been playing without a true starting running back for more than a full season. Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were injured in training camp last year. Neither had been able to get back onto the field until Sunday. Dobbins made his return to the lineup and was expected to play the vast majority of snaps.

Dobbins finished the game with seven carries for just 23 yards. He did however add a couple catches for 17 yards. But his ineffectiveness cost him some playing time in the second half. Justice Hill took over and ripped off a couple of nice runs. That includes a 34-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

But knowing it was Dobbins’ first game in over a year, some rust was to be expected. Hopefully he can shake that off next week against the Buffalo Bills. He certainly has the right mind set.

JK Dobbins on playing his first regular season game since January of 2021, "The emotions were high." The 3rd year pro said now that he's got it under his belt, he can concentrate on doing what he does. What is that, exactly? "Run for 100 yards." #Ravens — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 26, 2022

The Ravens are likely going to need some semblance of a running game. Lamar Jackson has been carrying the offense this season. Baltimore has a very good tight end but not a ton of talent at receiver. It is going to be extremely important for the Ravens to eventually develop a run game. Dobbins is most likely the only running back on the roster who can play that role.

2. Ravens secondary is a complete disaster

A lot of the talk coming out of this win will be about Jackson and deservedly so. But there is another aspect that needs to be addressed. Baltimore’s secondary was once again awful, this time in a win. So, it’s a bit easier to overlook for fans. But I assure you, John Harbaugh is not overlooking it.

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker had 156 yards receiving, on just five catches. That’s over 30 yards per catch for a wide receiver that is not only past him prime, but never evolved into the elite receiver many believed he would. New England quarterback Mac Jones picked apart the Ravens young secondary for most of the game. Jones finished with 321 yards passing, but was picked off three times. The interceptions had more to do with Jones than they did the Ravens defense though. But the Pats were without Jones’ best receiver, Jakobi Meyers. Yet, they moved the ball at will through the air.

This is definitely something that needs to get better if the Ravens want to make some noise this season.

1. Lamar Jackson should be the front runner for NFL MVP through 3 weeks

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had yet another monster game. He finished with five total touchdowns, bringing his season total to 12. On Sunday, Jackson threw four scores, two of which went to his tight end Mark Andrews. But what sets Jackson apart from just about any other quarterback in the league is his game-breaking speed.

He once again showed off that athleticism, breaking off a 38-yard run that set up a touchdown. He finished 18-for-29 for 218 yards and four passing touchdowns, with one interception. He also rushed for 107 yards and another score. His nine-yard rushing touchdown essentially put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Jackson became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw four touchdowns and rush for 100 yards in a game. Only Cam Newton in 2004 and Randall Cunningham way back in 1990 accomplished that feat.

Some people would argue that Jalen Hurts is the current front runner for league MVP. But I would argue that his defense is playing outstanding, and their schedule has been much softer and significantly better weapons on offense. Meanwhile, Jackson is having to make up for a beat up defense and a lack of talent at wide receiver.