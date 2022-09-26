‘Determined to play his way’: John Harbaugh keeps it real on historic Lamar Jackson after Ravens beat Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New England Patriots, 37-26 Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Once again, the game’s best player was Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. He put the offense on his back on his way to another monster day. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh sounded off on how his quarterback keeps doing it.

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: “He’s kind of determined to play his way.” Harbaugh said Jackson’s “way” is winning football. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 25, 2022

“He’s kind of determined to play his way,” said Harbaugh. He would go on to point out that his way is winning football games. Jackson improved to 39-13 as a starter in the NFL. That’s a 75 percent winning percentage, which is remarkable.

Jackson finished Sunday’s game with five more touchdowns. He threw for 218 yards and four scores through the air. Jackson added another 107 yards rushing and a score on the ground.

With that performance, Lamar Jackson became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw four touchdown passes and rush for a touchdown in the same game. He joined Cam Newton in 2010 and Randall Cunningham back in 1990 as QB’s to accomplish that feat.

The Ravens desperately needed this type of performance from Jackson. Their defense, which was decimated with injuries coming into the game, was ripped apart by Mac Jones and the Patriots passing attack. You know it’s bad when DeVante Parker has 156 yards receiving on just five catches.

But time and again, Jackson answered the bell when a score was needed. The Ravens improved to 2-1 and are a 21-point quarter lead blown vs. the Dolphins from being 3-0. They will look for a third victory next week against the Buffalo Bills.