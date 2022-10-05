Bills’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot start through the first four games of the season. They currently sit at 3-1, with wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens.

With Josh Allen leading the charge, the Bills have the making of a Super Bowl team. The offense has looked elite, as they are currently averaging 28.5 points per game. Through the first four games, they have scored 114 points, with 13 total touchdowns.

The duo of Allen and Steffon Diggs also seems to be the best in the NFL. They have connected on 31 passes, resulting in 406 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

In Week 5, Allen and the Bills will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. While this looks to be a one-sided contest, their matchup in Week 6 could be must-see tv. The Bills will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that could show who is the best in the AFC. And this game will also put the Bills biggest surprise of the season on full display.

While Allen and the Bills offense has stolen the show, the defense has yet to earn the attention that they deserve. They have been elite in every way, leading to them being the team’s biggest surprise of the season so far.

The biggest surprise of the Bills season so far

The Bills defense has played a major role in the team currently being 3-1. While the offense has scored 114 points, the defense has allowed just 58 over the first four games.

From the top to the bottom, the defense has imposed its will on opposing offenses. They have allowed just 938 total yards, with 603 coming through the air and 335 on the ground.

Through these four games, offenses are recording just 3.5 yards per carry, and their 335 allowed yards is the third lowest in the NFL.

In coverage, this unit has been arguably the best in the NFL. The secondary, led by Jordan Poyer, has been impossible to pass on at times. Their 603 allowed passing yards are the lowest in the NFL.

The Bills secondary is currently tied for first in interceptions with seven. Poyer himself has already recorded four. Along with this, Poyer has also defended six passes which is the most on the team.

As a whole, the defense has also made an effort at getting after opposing quarterbacks. The team currently has 13 sacks, which is the fourth most in the NFL.

Off the edge, the Bills have assembled what looks to be an elite pass-rushing duo. Greg Rousseau and Von Miller have combined for seven sacks. AJ Epenesa and Jordan Phillips have also both recorded a sack and a half. So far eight defensive players have recorded at least half of a sack for this Bills defense.

In what is one of the more impressive achievements for this Bills defense, they have now gone eight consecutive games without allowing more than 300 yards of total offense.

In Week 4, the Bills defense was shown their biggest test when they took on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They found ways to disrupt what looked to be a top offense, and they limited Jackson to just 217 total yards of offense. Along with this, they intercepted the former MVP twice.

If this unit can continue to perform like this, their potential could be limitless. With the offense operating as they have, opposing teams will be forced to keep up. But with a defense of this caliber, that seems to be nearly impossible.