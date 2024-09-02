After attempting to solve its backup quarterback issue, the Baltimore Ravens are hoping for special things from their marquee player. And here are the Ravens' bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season.

At the head of the list is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will have his best touchdown passing season since 2019.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson primed for another big year

Lamar Jackson broke loose in his second NFL season, throwing 36 touchdown passes and winning his first AP most valuable player award. Last year, he put together another dandy performance and collected another MVP trophy.

It won’t be a surprise to see the Ravens remain as one of the NFL’s best rushing teams, but look for Jackson cash with 30-plus touchdown passes this season. Jackson will take advantage of goal-line defenses selling out to stop new running back Derrick Henry. Remember, Henry is a little older and won’t move the pile quite as much. Jackson will get several easy 1- or 2-yard touchdown passes off play-action designs.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t stop short in his assessment of what Jackson could be, according to apnews.com.

“The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the vision. It’s going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic, and his brilliant talent. By all of us pouring into that effort, together as a team, teamwork, and by the grace of God and God’s goodwill. That’s how it’s going to happen. And I believe it like we’ve already seen it.”

Of course, it’s a bit of a stretch to think Jackson would overtake Tom Brady in that category. And he’s already well behind Patrick Mahomes as well. But Jackson can still be terrific in 2024.

Jackson ready to get season started

In fact, Jackson is eager to get out on the field for real, according to a team transcript.

“You know (there’s) always things to work on, but I'm definitely ready for the season,” Jackson said. “It's been a great offseason for us, and (I’m) tired of going against my guys. (I’m) looking forward to September 5.”

Harbaugh said he wants Jackson to hit the ground running.

“We want to start the season off well,” Harbaugh said. “We want to put our best foot forward right out of the gates as much as we can. It's hard to do, there's no guarantee you're going to do that, and there's a lot of question marks to that every year.”

Jackson said he’s better prepared for Week 1 this season than he was last year.

“When I came back, I was coming off injury and everything, right?” Jackson said. “I believe that's why I was rusty. (And) I didn't play in so long and then I missed preseason and stuff. But I think I'll be good this go around no doubt. I've been with my guys since Day One, and we (have) been building chemistry. And I feel like we've been looking pretty good, so I think I'll be ready.”

Jackson also added he’s lost some weight, which will help.

“I've got a lot more energy,” Jackson said. “I’m not fatigued as much. If I'm running 30 yards down the field, I can come back and just be like me. So yes, I'm feeling good. I just feel better, a lot better.”

RB Derrick Henry will get less than 250 rushing attempts

King Henry has always been a high-volume runner. He’s carried the ball 280 times or more four times in the last five years. And the year he missed he played only eight games and still had 219 attempts.

But in the Ravens’ offense, Henry will be able to share the load. There will be high-carry games, but Henry will be fresher when carries and his per-carry average — which slipped from 5.4 in 2020 down to 4.2 last year — will jump back closer to 5.0.

Jackson said Henry will surprise people this season, according to a team transcript via baltimoreravens.com.

“I believe you guys are looking forward to seeing Derrick (Henry more than) me, because y'all ask me about him every time I'm up here,” Jackson said. “But I'm definitely pumped up too, man. Just to see this guy do what he's been doing since forever, I'm just ready. I'm just glad he's on our side this time — like I always tell you all — and we're not going against him. But, I'm ready. I'm hype. I'm definitely hype.”

One area of decline for Henry could be touchdowns. He’s had six straight years of double-digit rushing scores, but it will be tough to reach that level again. But it’s not out of reach. If he misses, it will probably be like eight or nine.

Zay Flowers will emerge as a fringe top 10 NFL receiver

Flowers excelled in his first NFL season, grabbing 77 passes for 858 yards and five scores. Look for even more success in 2024.

Flowers could make the leap well past the 1,000-yard mark if he can turn in more deep-ball receptions, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I feel like I can go get them,” Flowers said. “If they're in the air, I'll go get them. That's one of the things I want to improve (upon) to answer your question. I'll say that's one of the things just hitting more deep balls. Because that's what I did in college, so I want to come out and try to hit more this year.

“(It’s) probably just running more of them and working on them with (Lamar Jackson). “And working on them with the group, honestly, because I don't think we had a lot last year. So we want to come out and improve.”

Flowers is by far the premier name in the Ravens' receiver room. Other starters are Rashad Bateman and Nelson Agholor. The Ravens also have tight end Mark Andrews as a top receiving threat.