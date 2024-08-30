Days after the Cleveland Browns released quarterback Tyler Huntley, he'll be reuniting with the team that he started his career with.

Huntley signed with the Browns in the offseason as he spent his first four years in the league with the Baltimore Ravens. He came in as a starter several times during his time with the Ravens when Lamar Jackson was not available to suit up, and at the end of 2022, he helped the team get to the playoffs. Huntley also made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after only starting four games.

The Ravens now have Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, and Huntley in their quarterback room, and it looks like they'll be set to go in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyler Huntley was recently released from the Browns

There were initial rumors of the Cleveland Browns looking to trade Jameis Winston, but the team decided to go in another direction with one of their other quarterbacks. With all of the quarterbacks on the roster, Tyler Huntley was the odd man out and was released. With their extra roster spot, they signed running back D’Onta Foreman back to the 53-man roster with Nick Chubb starting the season on the PUP list.

Going into training camp, the Browns had four quarterbacks on the roster, and it was likely that all of them wouldn't make the final cut. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was told that he was going to make the 53-man roster after coming back from a season-ending injury in 2023, and that meant that the two quarterbacks that were left were Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Huntley played well in the preseason finale with the Ravens against the Seattle Seahawks, completing 17 of his 22 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, that must have not been enough to stay on the roster for the Browns, and he was released.

During his time with the Ravens, Huntley appeared in 20 games and started in nine of them in place of Jackson. In those games played, he threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while rushing for 509 yards and three touchdowns. Huntley has also started for the Ravens in a playoff game during the AFC Wild Card Round against the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished throwing for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception but ended up losing 24-17.

The Ravens will be looking to get back to the AFC Championship and finish the job, after having the best record in the league but falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game last season. Derrick Henry was added to the team in free agency to bolster their run game, which will bode well for Jackson and the offense as they've always been dominant on the ground.