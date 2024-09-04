After running one of the toughest divisions in professional football, the AFC North, in a knock-down, drag-out battle for the number one seed, the Baltimore Ravens saw their 2023 season end in tragedy with a 10-17 Conference Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on their home field.

In Week 1 of the 2024 season, the Ravens have a chance to get their revenge, as they'll be flying to Arrowhead Stadium for the opening game of the 2024 NFL season with one heck of a chip on their collective shoulder.

With a new-look offensive line, a brand new defensive coordinator, and plenty of fuel to prove that they are once again among the best teams in the NFL, it's safe to say the Ravens are entering Week 1 with plenty to prove and the firepower needed to shock the football world with a season-defining win right out of the gate.

1. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry runs wild on the Chiefs

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Ravens' offense comes down to their offensive line, as for one reason or another, the organization decided to surrender plenty of talent at the position with much less focus on the talent evaluation process.

Gone are Morgan Moses, Kevin Zeitler, and John Simpson, and while the team did secure a few interesting replacements, their unrest turned to tragedy when then-offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris stepped away from the team during camp a few weeks before he shockingly passed away at 70. Throw that all together, and it's safe to assume that the Chiefs will be looking to get after Lamar Jackson with a strong pass rush on Thursday, as a weak offensive line could limit down-the-field opportunities for Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, and company.

Fortunately, when one door closes, another opens, and if the Chiefs load up on pass rushers while doing their best to stunt receivers early in their routes, there should be plenty of room for the dynamic duo of Derrick Henry and Jackson to run wild between the tackles and when things really break down.

Need proof? Well, look no further than the stats; while Jackson historically hasn't been elite against the Chiefs as a passer, throwing for an average of just 187.5 yards per game during the four times he's played on the team from 2018-21, he has made up for it on the ground with 75.8 yards per game as a rusher. Granted, using historical stats to judge modern production is far from foolproof, as Jackson has improved a lot since 2021, but still, considering the Chiefs lost key players like Willie Gay in free agency, it's worth wondering if the Ravens will do everything in their power to establish the tenor of the game on the ground and try to dictate the game on their terms, as opposed to engaging in a shoot-out with one of the top offenses in the NFL.

2. The Ravens defense gets after Patrick Mahomes

While the Chiefs will likely do everything in their power to pressure Jackson into making bad decisions, that sort of defensive strategy can go both ways, as even if Mahomes can do some magic behind the line of scrimmage, that doesn't mean he isn't susceptible to the positive effects of a dominant pass rush.

Take, for example, last season, where Mahomes was sacked 27 times versus 14 interceptions, the fourth time in his NFL career that he had at least ten interceptions and 20 sacks. While, again, the Chiefs haven't taken on the Ravens since 2021, the team did have some success getting after the Texas Tech product in their four matchups, with Mahomes going down four times, fumbling the ball twice, and throwing two interceptions versus Baltimore.

Mind you, Mahomes does have a 3-1 record against the Ravens historically but still, the principle stands.

After finding incredible success with Mike McDonald calling defensive plays over the past few seasons, the Ravens will have a new DC in Zach Orr calling the shots this fall. Factor in that element of surprise, and it's safe to say the Ravens should have a decided advantage when it comes to scheming up defensive production against the best passer in the NFL.

3. Baltimore starts the season 1-0

Heading into Week 1, the generally held belief is that the Chiefs will win their home opener against the Ravens, even if the two teams put up plenty of points along the way.

On paper, this makes sense; Kansas City is coming off a Super Bowl win, they are at home, and, well, they're the freakin' Chiefs who have won at least ten games in each season Mahomes has been their starting quarterback.

And yet, when it comes to the Ravens, they too have been incredibly successful with Jackson as their starting quarterback, and when public perception of a very even match starts to push too far in one direction, it makes sense that things can swing back in a major way.

Are the Chiefs a better team than the Ravens? In some ways, yes, but in other ways, no. If the Chiefs overlook the Ravens even a little bit, have no clear answer for Orr's expected pass rush, or simply struggle to find consistent wide receiver play as the position grouping once again remains a question mark, don't be surprised if Baltimore locks down Travis Kelce with Kyle Hamilton – one of the few players who can defend him honestly – force KC's receivers to win on the outside, and ultimately leave Missouri with the win.