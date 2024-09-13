The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 2 0-1 but put together an impressive performance in Week 1. They lost 27-20 to the Chiefs at Arrowhead on the NFL's opening night. With a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders looming, we'll be making our Ravens Week 2 bold predictions.

While it was an impressive offensive performance in Week 1, the Ravens are still 0-1 heading into this game. The Steelers were the only team in the AFC North that won a game in the opening week so Baltimore can get back in the division race quickly. This game is the home opener for Jim Harbaugh's squad, so expect them to come out firing.

The Raiders lost their opening game 22-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers. They were able to run the ball but did not get much going in the passing game. With all of that considered, let's look at our Baltimore Ravens Week 2 bold predictions.

Lamar Jackson will rush for over 100 yards

The most impressive part of the game for the Ravens' offense was Lamar Jackson's running game. He was not able to break into the open field in the AFC Championship Game but led all quarterbacks with 122 rushing yards in Week 1. Expect that to continue in Week 2 for the Ravens.

Jackson only rushed for over 100 yards once last season, a 101-yard performance against the Colts in Week 3. His offseason consisted of slimming up and getting faster to dominate the game on the ground. He has a great opportunity to do that against the Raiders defense, who allowed 130 yards on the ground to JK Dobbins last week.

Jackson has been one of the top fantasy quarterbacks since he entered the league because of his prowess on the ground. We ranked him second this week in our fantasy quarterback rankings because of his ability to run the ball. He only scored one touchdown but was a fantasy star because of the 122 ground yards. Expect that to continue in Week 2.

Isaiah Likely will out-gain Mark Andrews again

Isaiah Likely put up one of the most surprising performances of Week 1. The Ravens' tight end put up 111 yards on nine catches and added a touchdown. He almost scored a second touchdown that could have won the game, but just stepped out of bounds. Mark Andrews fantasy managers were frustrated by his two catches for 14 yards. They should expect that to continue.

Andrews is battling back from multiple injuries. He missed the end of the season with a broken leg after a hip-drop tackle that forced a rule change. He then missed a few days of training camp after getting in a car accident. The two incidents could keep him off the field for certain parts of the game and keep Likely high on the targets list for the Ravens.

Expect the Ravens' offense to run all over the Raiders defense. They were unable to slow down a Chargers group that is still getting used to their new pieces. The Ravens are a high-flying operation who should take the Raiders down in their home opener. Isaiah Likely will be a big part of that attack.

Ravens will win by 10+ points

The Ravens are favorites in this game and should win by over ten points in Week 2. The Raiders are running Gardner Minshew out at quarterback and while he came in and won a game with the Colts last year, this team is significantly worse. They proved that by not scoring a single point in the second half in Week 1 and losing by 12 points to the Chargers.

The Ravens have extra rest coming into this game, are at home, and need to win this game to get back to 1-1. Jim Harbaugh will coach circles around rookie Antonio Pierce and their defense will rebound in their first home game without Mike McDonald calling the plays.

The Baltimore Ravens are heavy favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders and should shine in Week 2. Expect Lamar Jackson and Isaiah Likely to dominate on offense and win this game by over 10 points.