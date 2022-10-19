‘He’s still flying’: Lamar Jackson reacts to Ravens signing DeSean Jackson

Bad news, Baltimore Ravens fans; you might just need to buy a new jersey… at least if you own one with Lamar Jackson’s name on the back of it.

Why? Well, because as of October 18th, the jersey is officially out of date, as moving forward, his name badge will have to read “L. Jackson” thanks to the addition of speedy 35-year-old pass catcher DeSean Jackson. That’s right, after splitting his season between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, famously asking for his release from the former a few months before they won the Super Bowl, D Jax has finally found a new home in this his 15th NFL season, signing with the team’s practice squad following a foot injury suffered by 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman that has kept him off of the field since Week 5.

When asked about the prospects of playing with the other Jackson and whether or not he can still go like his days playing with another Bird Gang back in Philly, Lamar gave his vote of confidence, as passed along by Luke Jones of WNST.

“He’s still flying,” Lamar said on his speedy fellow Jackson. “He’s going to bring a lot to that table for us.”

Though only time will tell when, let alone if, D. Jackson will be on the field for the Ravens moving forward, if he is activated and ultimately active for a game day for the Ebony Birds moving forward, it’s safe to say the fastest quarterback in the NFL will have a deep threat at his level to throw to down the sidelines, which should make for a very fun facet to the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive system indeed.