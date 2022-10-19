Ravens get encouraging Rashod Bateman update after bringing in DeSean Jackson

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday.

The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

As for Bateman, he is looking to see the field again for the first time since Week 4 action against the Buffalo Bills, a game in which the Ravens lost a tight game.

The Ravens’ passing attack has undoubtedly been less-than-stellar in 2022, as the team ranks 23rd in passing yards per Pro Football Reference. However, the return of Bateman and the addition of Jackson will hopefully provide the boost in weapons quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to continue his valiant season and prove to the organization he is worth a massive contract extension. The former MVP broke off contract talks earlier in September, leaving his future in Baltimore up in the air.

The Ravens, coming off a loss to the New York Giants last week, currently sit atop the AFC North with a 3-3 record.