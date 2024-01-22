Can Lamar Jackson and the Ravens overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to make it to the Super Bowl?

It will be Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be an epic AFC Championship Game. But unlike most years, the road to the Super Bowl won't be going through Kansas City; it will be going through Baltimore.

Jackson and the Ravens' first test in the AFC Divisional Round was passed with flying colors, handing the Houston Texans a 34-10 beating. The test is likely to be a lot tougher against last year's Super Bowl champions, however, who were able to fend off the Buffalo Bills on the road.

For Mahomes, this is his unprecedented sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game, while it will be Jackson's first. This game, along with the one after, has long been coveted by the Ravens' starting quarterback. In five tries, the best that Jackson has taken Baltimore is to the Divisional Round three times, giving him an overall 2-3 record in the NFL playoffs thus far.

Another record Jackson could be looking at is his head-to-head with Mahomes. The two talented quarterbacks have faced off just four times since 2018, with Mahomes holding a 3-1 advantage, although they have never faced one another in the postseason, per StatHead. That will change on Sunday. So, let's get into some Ravens bold predictions for the AFC Championship Game.

Ravens pass rush gets to Patrick Mahomes

Throughout the entire regular season, there were only two games that Patrick Mahomes didn't take a sack. In all other games, he was sacked at least once or more, taking 27 for the season. It's by far been one of the worst offensive lines that Mahomes has been around since he arrived in Kansas City. But through two games of the NFL playoffs, Mahomes has been kept virtually clean, taking no sacks in both postseason appearances.

What the Ravens and their top-10 total defense are known for is the pass rush, thanks to the likes of Kyle Van Noy, Jadeveon Clowney, and Justin Madubuike. And that's just naming a few. There are a lot of guys on this Ravens defense that can disrupt the pass. They were definitely a big reason for slowing down CJ Stroud. That's why I believe Mahomes will be getting sacked at least twice in the AFC Championship Game.

Odell Beckham Jr. scores the only receiving touchdown for the Ravens

Beckham's production has been fairly minimized over the last four games, with only eight targets and five catches for no scores. But there's reason to believe that he still has some juice left for some playoff magic. He had just one reception for 12 yards against the Texans. Look for Jackson to find Beckham and remind everyone what type of player he was/is in a game that could be fairly low-scoring.

Lamar Jackson throws one touchdown, runs for another, totals 300 yards of offense

It might be hard to top what Jackson did last week, where he had 252 yards of offense by himself, running and throwing. But you can tell that Jackson wants this opportunity and to get to his first Super Bowl. This could be his toughest challenge against a defense, where the Chiefs will be looking to cause some takeaways, which has been Jackson's issue in the playoffs. He accounted for none last week — can he stay blemish-free in the AFC title game? That could be the difference.

Ravens beat the Chiefs and move onto the Super Bowl

In his five appearances, Mahomes is 3-2 in the AFC Championship. Jackson, as noted, has yet to make it to one until this upcoming weekend. Mahomes continues to shut out the rest of his competition that's in his class, like Josh Allen. Jackson now becomes his next challenge. But where many thought his first playoff road challenge in Buffalo last week could be his and Chiefs' downfall, that could still play a part this week in Baltimore.

The Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium will produce another rowdy crowd that will be seething to overtake the moment from the Chiefs on Sunday, hoping to elevate their beloved team to the promised land in the process. It wasn't enough for the Bills in their home stadium. But then again, the Bills don't have the potential MVP behind center. That's the real difference. Ravens move onto the Super Bowl.