The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2023 season with some renewed home and a goal of winning the Super Bowl. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a Ravens over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

The Ravens went 10-7 in 2023 and now are looking to replicate the effort while also making a concerted effort to make a long playoff run. Additionally, they now have fully signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long contract extension after a long holdout.

The Ravens had a moderately successful 2022 campaign. However, it also was one where they went through many ups and downs. They could not get out of the gate completely, as they were 3-3 after six games. However, they reeled off a modest three-game winning streak to put themselves at 6-3. A loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a blip in the radar before they won two more games. Unfortunately, they stumbled down the stretch, losing three of four, mostly due to a late-season injury to Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens needed to make some changes to help the team sustain any further issues. Thus, they signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract in April. The Ravens also added Nelson Agholor to a contract to compound their receiving core. However, the Ravens also lost defensive end Calais Campbell after they released him. The Ravens hope their additions on offense overrule their departures on defense.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 10.5 wins: -102

Under 10.5 wins: -120

Why Baltimore Can Win 10.5 Games

The biggest advantage the Ravens have here is Jackson. Amazingly, he has shown an ability to run and pass successfully over the past few years. Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions before his injury. Additionally, he rushed 112 times for 764 yards and three scores. Jackson is still one of the best duel-threat weapons in the NFL and has shown a knack for getting the most out of this offense. Therefore, he is the most important piece of this offense.

The Ravens have two solid running backs that can take over a game. Hence, watching J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards run is enjoyable. Dobbins returned last year to run 92 times for 520 yards for two touchdowns on a 5.7 yards-per-carry rate. Also, Edwards rushed 87 times for 433 yards for three scores on a five-yards-per-carry rate. They run behind a strong offensive line that features left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Additionally, they have great above-average players in right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses.

The Ravens have an exceptional secondary that is dangerous to throw against. Furthermore, they remain the biggest strength on the defensive side of the ball. Rock Ya-Sin is an exceptional cornerback. Also, three-time Pro Bowl star Marlon Humphrey had another great season after making three interceptions. The Ravens also have great safeties in Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton. Hence, it was not a surprise when Williams had four interceptions last season.

The Ravens also have the best kicker in history, with Justin Tucker on the roster. Thus, expect him to kick more field goals to help give the Ravens many chances to win games this season.

The Ravens will win 11 games because they have an explosive offense with one of the best quarterbacks in the league with a great offense. Also, their secondary is very strong and will help them steal some games.

Why Baltimore Can Not Win 10.5 Games

The Ravens do not have many weaknesses to address. However, they have some holes on the defensive side of the ball, which unfortunately cost them some football games last season.

The departure of Campbell means there are some question marks on the defensive line. Ultimately, they are banking on Michael Pierce to return from his injury and make an impact. The Ravens lack depth at this position and will need Pierce to stay healthy for the defensive line to have a chance.

The Ravens also have a tough schedule, with games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins on their slate. Additionally, they have six games against their division, who all give them issues. The Ravens went 3-3 against their division last season.

The Ravens will not win 11 games because they have issues on the defensive line. Furthermore, there are some tough games on the slate that might hinder their potential.

Final Baltimore Ravens Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

I am making this pick based on the health of Jackson. Ultimately, if he stays healthy, this is an 11-win team. But Jasckson must stay on his feet.

Final Baltimore Ravens Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 10.5 wins: -102