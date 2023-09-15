Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is the newest title revealed under Riot Forge, and is being developed by Lazy Bear Games. Check out the

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story Release Date: 2024

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story was revealed during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. Bandle Tale is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store in 2024.

The community's initial reaction to the announcement went along the lines of “Stardew Valley but League of Legends,” and they seem to be right on the money. Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story's laid-back experience, it hopes to reach the “cozy game” player base.

Speaking about Bandle Tale and Song of Nunu, another of Riot Forge's soon-to-be-released titles, Riot Forge Director Andrew Hoffacker said that these titles “truly demonstrate what Riot Forge is all about.”

“We’re working with tremendously creative developers in both Tequila Works and Lazy Bear Games, who are bringing their passion for storytelling and unique voices to the League of Legends universe,” added Hoffacker. “These studios have created heartwarming and emotionally rich experiences that enrich Runeterra for League fans, while also offering captivating entry points to players looking to discover this unforgettable world.”

Lazy Bear Games is also the studio that brought us the graveyard-themed management simulation Graveyard Keeper. Unlike Graveyard Keeper, however, Bandle Tale has a much more livelier setting – the magical lands of Bandle City and the woods surrounding it.

Bandle Tale Story

Those knowledgeable with Runeterra lore are acquainted with the furry and fun-loving yordles and their hometown, Bandle City.

Bandle Tale puts players in the shoes of a shy yordle living in Yarnville, a cozy but isolated island obsessed with all things knitting. Our protagonist is just at the end of their 101-year-long apprenticeship, eager to see the world beyond the portals that connect the rest of Bandle City. However, a party goes horribly wrong, the portals collapse, and everything is thrown into chaos.

During the announcement trailer, faces familiar to League of Legends players make appearances. Characters like Yuumi, Veigar, Tristana, Teemo, and Corki are going to get some screen time, so keep an eye out for them when you're exploring Bandle City!

Bandle Tale Gameplay

In this laid-back crafting sim, players can experience a never-before-seen look at life beyond the bandlewoods and encounter curious critters, gather materials, craft structures, and awaken magical portals across five islands.

There is also a farming component to Bandle Tale, and you can cultivate your mystical crops and cook dishes for your guests when you throw festivals for them. For those players who are more on the builder side, you can flex your engineering prowess to build gadgets for them, instead!