In a recent interview with CBS Mornings’ Nate Burleson, former President Barack Obama candidly discussed the ups and downs of his marriage with Michelle Obama. He revealed that being out of the White House has been beneficial for strengthening their relationship, per

The discussion arose when Burleson brought up an interview from the previous year, where Michelle had openly admitted to having moments when she “couldn’t stand” her husband. She explained that these difficult periods occurred during the early years of their marriage when their children were young.

“It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” Michelle had shared. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.” She went on to emphasize that marriage is never an equal split of responsibilities, noting that it fluctuates between different percentages at various times.

Barack Obama responded to these remarks by acknowledging the impact of their time in the White House on their relationship. “Let me just say this: it sure helps to be out of the White House. And to have a little more time with her,” he expressed. The former president recognized that during their daughters’ formative years, their well-being was the couple’s primary concern, causing significant stress for Michelle.

Barack explained, “And so, I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father as I was, the degree of stress and tension for her, knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn’t normal.”

With their daughters now thriving, Barack shared that Michelle has become more forgiving of his flaws. He added, “What she’s told me is, you know, ‘Looking back, you did okay as a dad.’ And if I passed that test, then she’ll forgive me most of my other foibles.”

Barack and Michelle Obama will be celebrating their 31st anniversary in October, and their honest conversation serves as a reminder that even the strongest relationships face challenges.