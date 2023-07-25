After the news of the Obama family's personal chef, Tafari Campbell, passing away, Barack and Michelle Obama have given a heartwarming tribute.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the Obamas said in a joint statement to People. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

The Obamas continued, “That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone.”

“Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man,” the couple said.

Tafari Campbell was a former White House chef who would go on to become the Obamas' personal chef for a number of years. He tragically passed away at the age of 45 on Monday, July 24 in a fatal paddle-boarding accident. The accident occurred near the Obamas' Katama estate in Martha's Vineyard.

It was reported that neither Barack nor Michelle Obama were present when the accident occurred. “Mr. Campbell was visiting Martha's Vineyard at the time of his passing. President and Ms. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident,” MSP told People.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Campbell.