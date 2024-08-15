While Warner Bros making Barbie 2 can't be ruled out, Greta Gerwig does not seem to know where a sequel would go.

During an interview with 60 Minutes, Gerwig said she is not sure what a Barbie sequel would look like (per Discussing Film). Instead, she seems open to making an “original” movie with similar scope.

“I don't know what more could even look like,” Gerwig confessed. “We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2.

“Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that,” Gerwig added.

Barbie was a huge hit. It was the highest-grossing movie of 2024 after making over $1.4 billion worldwide. It also received eight Oscar nominations at the 2024 ceremony.

Is Barbie 2 happening?

No official word has been given on Barbie 2 happening. She previously said that she would “want to do it,” but it is still up to Warner Bros at the end of the day. Gerwig has also previously said that they wrote “way too much” material for Ken (Ryan Gosling) — perhaps a spin-off movie could happen.

While the first movie made more money than any other one in 2023, a Barbie sequel is still a long shot. Fans will have to wait and see if it happens.

The first Barbie follows the title character (played by Margot Robbie) as she struggles with her mortality. After questioning death, she is sent on a journey of self-discovery. This leads her to the real with Ken, who discovers patriarchy while there.

Aside from Robbie and Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Ariana Greenblatt also star in the movie. Dua Lipa, John Cena, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir also play variants of Barbie and Ken.

Greta Gerwig movies

Greta Gerwig is an award-winning actress and filmmaker. She began her career with roles in LOL, Hannah Takes the Stairs, and Baghead. From 2011-15, Gerwig had a main voice role in China, IL.

Her first collaboration with her now-husband, Noah Baumbach, came in 2010. She starred in Greenberg and has subsequently starred in several of his other movies, such as Frances Ha, Mistress America, and White Noise.

She made her directorial debut in 2008, co-directing Nights and Weekends with Joe Swanberg. Gerwig previously starred in his movies LOL and Hannah Takes the Stairs (she co-wrote the latter movie).

Her solo directorial debut came in 2017 when Gerwig directed Lady Bird. The coming-of-age movie is one of A24's biggest as a company. It grossed nearly $80 million at the box office and was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture.

She followed that up with an adaptation of Little Women in 2019. Saoirse Ronan once again starred in the Gerwig-directed movie. The movie also featured Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh and made over $210 million at the box office. It was nominated for six Oscars.

Coming up, Gerwig co-wrote the script for Disney's live-action remake of Snow White. She did not direct it, though. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) directed it.