George R.R. Martin — creator and writer of the Game of Thrones series — has seen Greta Gerwig's Barbie and has given his review of the Margot Robbie-led film.

In a social media post, Martin shared his pink-infused outfit for seeing Barbie. He said, “I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color” before ending the tweet with, “#ImKenough.”

Martin, 74, is one of the many who have given into the Barbie craze. Gerwig's film has been breaking records left and right — it had the largest box office opening for a female-directed film — and has already grossed $774.5 million in just over a week open in theaters. It should have no problems crossing the $1 billion mark for Warner Bros. and has been the story of the summer.

The film follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) on a journey of self-discovery with Ken (Ryan Gosling) after she begins questioning her mortality. Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell also star in the film.

George R. R. Martin is most known for creating the Game of Thrones series — known as the A Song of Ice and Fire series. There has not been a new addition to the series in more than a dozen years, but Martin has been slowly making his way through The Winds of Winter.

“I've been working on Winds of Winter,” Martin revealed in a recent blog post. “Almost every day. Writing, rewriting, editing, [and] writing some more. Making steady progress. Not as fast as I would like… certainly not as fast as you would like… but progress nonetheless. It keeps me out of trouble.”

Barbie is in theaters now.