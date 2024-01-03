Margot Robbie gives an update about a potential Barbie sequel that won't please fans

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's highly successful and feminist-driven reimagining of “Barbie” took the box office by storm, surpassing expectations with a whopping $1.4 billion global revenue, Variety reports. However, while the film's cultural impact soared, Robbie remains surprised by the unexpected turn towards the awards season, admitting the Oscars weren't initially on their radar.

During a sunny rooftop discussion at her LA production company, LuckyChap, Robbie, alongside co-founders Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, expressed her astonishment at the movie's journey into the awards circuit, jokingly contemplating discarding all her pink wardrobe post-press tour.

Regarding talks about a potential sequel, Robbie offered an interesting perspective, noting the prevalent modern-day reflex to immediately inquire about follow-ups. She highlighted the initial film's creation without trilogy plans and emphasized their present focus on the current project.

Ackerley echoed Robbie's sentiments, emphasizing their ongoing involvement with the original film and their absence of plans for a sequel. Despite fan anticipation for a trilogy, Robbie clarified that the intent was to consolidate everything into the first and only installment.

For Robbie and the team, the essence of pouring all creative energy into “Barbie” reflects Gerwig's filmmaking ethos, leaving nothing behind for future endeavors. Robbie expressed uncertainty about rekindling that creative fervor for a sequel and advocated for pursuing new original projects that harness similar impactful storytelling.

Her vision for the future involves championing more bold and innovative concepts, rallying behind exceptional filmmakers, and securing substantial backing to explore new creative realms. Robbie's stance on a potential “Barbie 2” leans toward channeling resources into groundbreaking cinematic ventures that mirror the success and impact of their iconic Barbie project.