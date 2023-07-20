Greta Gerwig's Barbie film has been the subject of a lot of hype ahead of its release, and it looks like the hype is real as the Margot Robbie-led film is set to have the biggest box office opening for a film since Avatar: The Way of Water (which grossed over $2.3 billion during its run).

Deadline is reporting that the BoxOffice Company is projecting Barbie to outpace and outgross every film this year in box office openings dating back to Avatar 2. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel opened to $134 million domestically in December 2022, and some projections for Barbie have it in the $130 million ballpark. Who knows, maybe Gerwig's film pulls off a miracle and beats the top-end of its projections and actually beats out Avatar 2.

The high projections for Gerwig's latest shouldn't be too surprising — the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon caught fire in pop culture and AMC reported that more than 40,000 of their Stubs members booked tickets for both Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Barbie follows the titular doll — portrayed primarily by Margot Robbie — on a journey for the true meaning of life. Ken (Ryan Gosling) joins her on this quest as they venture into the real world. It's Greta Gerwig's first feature film since 2019's Little Women and based on a script she co-wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach. The long ensemble includes the likes of Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and John Cena.

Barbie will be released on July 21.