Barbora Krejcikova takes on Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Krejcikova Rybakina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Krejcikova Rybakina.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships arrive at the semifinals. Elena Rybakina has established herself as the clear favorite to win the title. It makes sense. She is the only Wimbledon champion left in the field. She was the only Wimbledon champion who reached the quarterfinals. She played like a champion in a dominant win over Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Svitolina has reached three major semifinals and is a former World No. 3 player who has won over 450 career professional matches. She's a good, tough, experienced player. Rybakina — after splitting the first six games of the match — swatted aside Svitolina. She won the final three games of the first set and then surged to an immediate break lead in the second set. Svitolina was playing catch-up, and Rybakina would not allow her to make a comeback. Rybakina is by far the best server in this tournament. When Aryna Sabalenka had to withdraw due to a shoulder injury, Rybakina was the most imposing server left in the field. She used that serve to snuff out any attempt by Svitolina to make Wednesday's quarterfinal more dramatic and complicated. It was a shutdown performance from Rybakina, who won this tournament in 2022 and is trying to add to her trophy haul.

Standing in Rybakina's way is 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. While Krejcikova has made the fourth round of multiple major tournaments since her 2021 triumph at Roland Garros, the Czech had not returned to a major semifinal until this week. It took her three years to get back to this stage of a major. It's a surprise Krejcikova didn't make a Wimbledon semifinal sooner than she did. Krejcikova has a beautiful and varied game. She changes speeds, spins, angles, and pace. Grass rewards that kind of variety, but Krejcikova had not been able to put the pieces together in recent years. This time, everything has come together.

It is important to note that Rybakina is a power player, someone who hits the ball hard and flat instead of loopy and spinny. Krejcikova, in her recent wins, has short-circuited two other power players, Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko. Rybakina is the favorite, but Krejcikova could certainly thwart her. Notable: These players haven't met since 2022.

Here are the Barbora Krejcikova-Elena Rybakina Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Barbora Krejcikova-Elena Rybakina Odds

Game spread

Krejcikova +4.5: -110

Rybakina -4.5: -122

Money line

Krejcikova: +340

Rybakina: -450

To win first set

Krejcikova: +245

Rybakina: -320

Total Games In Match

Over 20.5: -124

Under 20.5: -108

Krejcikova over 8.5 games: -126

Krejcikova under 8.5 games: -108

Rybakina over 12.5 games: -112

Rybakina under 12.5 games: -118

How To Watch Barbora Krejcikova vs Elena Rybakina

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: approx. 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT — match is 25 minutes after the first women's semifinal (Vekic-Paolini) on Centre Court

Why Barbora Krejcikova Could Cover The Spread

Krejcikova isn't just playing well; more specifically, she is playing well against power players. Rybakina is a power player, someone who hits the ball hard and tries to overpower opponents with a rapid-fire game that takes away time. The previous few players Krejcikova defeated play a similar style. Krejcikova was able to change speeds the way a pitcher uses a change up to get a hitter off balance. Krejcikova's variety is working really well against powerful opponents. That's a great reason to take Krejcikova against the spread.

Why Elena Rybakina Could Cover The Spread

Krejcikova is playing great, but a good player can't do anything if Elena Rybakina is on the other side of the net and is firing bombs as a server. When Rybakina's serve is dialed in, forget about it. She will win and win comfortably, as she did against Svitolina. If Rybakina's serve is accurate, she will win going away.

Final Barbora Krejcikova-Elena Rybakina Prediction & Pick

You could simply go with Krejcikova against the spread, but total games might be an even safer pick. If the final score is 7-5, 6-4, the match will go over the total even without a third set. That seems like a reasonable scenario.

Final Barbora Krejcikova-Elena Rybakina Prediction & Pick: Match total over 20.5 games