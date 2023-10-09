Barcelona, the reigning champions of La Liga, are facing legal turmoil off the pitch as investigations have been initiated into irregularities related to agent payments, reported by GOAL. The club, already entangled in a controversy involving payments to Jose Mara Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain's refereeing committee, is now under scrutiny from the Spanish tax agency.

The focus of this new investigation revolves around payments made to representatives of players associated with Barcelona between 2015 and 2018. These payments, it is alleged, could have been aimed at increasing players' salaries while evading the corresponding taxes. Such actions, if proven, could be considered tax fraud under Spanish law, a serious offense carrying significant penalties including substantial fines and potential prison sentences.

This development adds to the mounting legal challenges faced by Barcelona, with the club vehemently asserting its innocence in the ongoing case involving the former vice-president of the refereeing committee. The allegations of bribery and corruption in that case have cast a shadow over the club's reputation. Barcelona swiftly denies those accusations, but seems to find himself in even more trouble.

As the investigations unfold, Barcelona finds itself under intense scrutiny, both from football enthusiasts and legal authorities. The club's management and past decisions, particularly during the tenure of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, are now under the microscope. The outcome of these investigations will not only impact the club's financial standing but could also have significant repercussions on its leadership, further complicating an already challenging period for one of football's most iconic institutions.