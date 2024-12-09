After rumors started swirling about the breakup of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, the Saltburn star deactivated the social media platform Instagram.

He then took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal why he made the move. The Saltburn star has been receiving negative messages since the news broke.

“I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to,” his post began. “I have to respond now because it's gettin[g] to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.

I deactivated my [Instagram] account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine,” he added.

He continued by naming some of the specific insults thrown his way. Barry Keoghan's post about deactivating his Instagram concludes with reminding them that his baby will one day have to read the things said about him. “Please be respectful to all,” he concludes.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's breakup

The move comes after the news of Keoghan and Carpenter broke up. They have been together for over a year, but the two are now taking a break.

There were unconfirmed rumors that Keoghan cheated on Carpenter. This prompted LSU star gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne to weigh in via TikTok. The rumors could be where some of the negative comments stemmed from.

Keoghan is an Oscar-nominated actor best known for his role in Saltburn. He first gained notoriety for his roles in Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

He earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. Keoghan followed that up with a role in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, which earned him critical acclaim.

Carpenter, meanwhile, is on a break from her Short n' Sweet Tour. She will resume it in 2025 when she plays a European leg of the tour. The European leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour will begin in Keoghan's hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

The tour is in support of Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, which was released in August 2024. Short n' Sweet features some of her biggest songs to date, such as “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

By the time it is all said and done, the Short n' Sweet Tour will be Carpenter's second-biggest to date. Her previous tour, Emails I Can't Send Tour, consisted of 80 shows across six legs.