Lamar Odom is “taking responsibility” for the DUI arrest while out in Las Vegas over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 17, the two-time NBA champion was arrested for a DUI and is now speaking out.

“I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process.”

He added, “I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me.”

The former NBA star also shared some additional details on what occurred that night, including dismissing allegations that he wasn't under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, according to the outlet. Odom received two traffic violations for driving more than 41+ miles per hour over the regulated speed limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

In 2013, Odom was charged with a DUI but the former NBA star has a history with substance abuse. More than a decade ago, he has a near-fatal overdose in a brothel in Vegas.

Article Continues Below

“I do remember, but I don’t really remember because I was in a coma,” said Odom around the one hour and 29 minute mark of the interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in January 2025. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was underneath seeing all black.”

In that interview last year, he also shared that he believed that something could have been added to his drink unknowingly.

“I don't know what they were able to slip into my drink or what,” he added. “When I woke up, I couldn't walk or talk. So it took you know, it took some months of rehabilitation and a lot of prayers, a lot of determination.”

At the time, he was married to Khloe Kardashian but she withdrew her petition for divorce that she filed two years before his overdose and supported him. She ended up refiling for divorce in 2016.