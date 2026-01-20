Walt “Clyde” Frazier has seen just about everything basketball can offer, which makes it even more entertaining when he decides to zig where everyone else zags. During Monday night’s New York Knicks loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Hall of Famer delivered a perfectly timed jab directed at Klay Thompson that instantly stole the moment from the game itself.

As the Knicks fell 114-97 at Madison Square Garden, MSG’s broadcast team spent a stretch reflecting on Thompson and the weight of his career, AwfulAnnouncing reports. Despite Dallas sitting well below the playoff line, Thompson still commands respect whenever he steps on the floor, even since stepping away from Golden State.

Play-by-play voice Mike Breen leaned fully into that legacy, highlighting Thompson’s championships, shooting records, and reputation as a steadying presence for younger teammates. It sounded like the kind of reverent summary reserved for players nearing the final chapters of their careers.

Frazier, however, had other ideas.

Clyde Delivers Another Pop Culture Curveball

Without missing a beat, Walt Frazier jumped in with his own version of Thompson’s defining achievement. His answer skipped basketball entirely and landed squarely in celebrity territory, crediting Thompson’s “real claim to fame” as being able to bag Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion with Klay Thompson tonight. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/EKKsZ3FacL — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) January 20, 2026

The timing made the moment land even harder. Breen burst into laughter, half joking that Frazier was about to get him in trouble on live television. The exchange quickly became the highlight of a night that otherwise belonged to Dallas.

What made it even more on brand was the context. Just days earlier, Frazier pulled a similar move during a Knicks Suns broadcast, joking that Devin Booker carried “Kardashian fame” due to his past relationship with Kendall Jenner. At 80 years old, Clyde continues to show he understands modern sports culture extends far beyond the box score.

For Thompson, now wearing a Dallas Mavericks jersey and adjusting to a new chapter, the comment felt less like a jab and more like a wink. Frazier has always blended style, humor, and hoops into one package. Monday night simply reminded everyone that his awareness still stretches well beyond the hardwood.