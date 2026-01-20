Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese keeps stacking wins beyond basketball, and her latest move lands squarely in Hollywood.

Reese has joined the cast of Netflix’s buzzy drama The Hunting Wives for its upcoming second season, USAToday reports. The show, which debuted in 2025 and quickly gained attention for its glossy tension and provocative storytelling, returns with several familiar faces and one high-profile addition from the WNBA world. Reese will appear in a co-starring role as a character known as “Trainer Barbie,” marking another step in her growing entertainment portfolio.

Reese broke the news herself on social media, posting “Trainer Barbie” alongside a basketball emoji and several entertainment-themed icons on X. She later shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her time on set. The announcement felt full circle for longtime followers, especially after Reese publicly floated interest in joining the series last summer. In August 2025, she directly tagged creator Rebecca Cutter, playfully suggesting she was ready whenever season two needed her.

Angel Reese’s Acting Momentum Continues

This Netflix role arrives during a busy stretch for Reese off the court. Earlier this month, the Stephen Curry-produced animated film GOAT revealed Reese would make a cameo appearance alongside A'ja Wilson. Reese voices a polar bear named Propp, while Wilson portrays a reptile character named Kouyate. That project represents Reese’s second film credit following her 2025 debut in the thriller A House of Dynamite.

As for The Hunting Wives, season two remains without a confirmed premiere date. The first season launched in July 2025, and Netflix could target a similar summer window for its return. The series centers on Sophie, played by Brittany Snow, who becomes entangled in a powerful East Texas social circle led by Malin Akerman’s Margo, a group with secrets far darker than their polished image.

For Reese, the role signals momentum, not a detour. She continues to build a brand that stretches confidently from the hardwood to the screen, and she shows no signs of slowing down.